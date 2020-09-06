Controversy roils over use of pepper spray at protests after Trump was nominated in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hours after President Donald Trump was nominated for a second term inside the Charlotte Convention Center on Aug. 24, dozens of people gathered in an uptown park to protest.Insults and shouts filled the air, along with a bright orange aerosol that left people coughing and their eyes stinging as they spit into the grass at Marshall Park.The use of pepper spray by police against protesters that afternoon was the first of several times law enforcement officers used the irritant for crowd control that day and later said some protesters had turned violent.But activists who took pa…
2020 Election
A Pennsylvania county voted for Obama twice. But it’s ‘Trump Country’ now
EXETER, Pa. — As traffic made its way down Schooley Avenue on Tuesday, the giant Trump signs on Jeff Davis’ porch were impossible to miss. “Make America Great Again,” one read. “No more bulls —,” proclaimed another.Vice President Mike Pence would hold a rally down the road a few hours later in this former coal mining town, but Davis wasn’t going. He suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and says his immune system is “down to nothing.” Standing on his front lawn, Davis, 57, motioned to his wife and daughter on the porch.“I’m still very leery on the COVID thing,” he said. “Mostly, they go food shopp... (more…)
2020 Election
Greed — and mutual hatred of Hillary Clinton — drove Trump to seek Putin’s help in 2016: Michael Cohen
Greed — not treason — drove President Donald Trump to seek Vladimir Putin’s help in the 2016 election, ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen says in his bombshell new book.Trump wanted to build a 120-story tower in Moscow’s Red Square, with 30 floors devoted to a five-star hotel with an Ivanka Trump-branded spa, according to a report on Cohen’s book published by The Washington Post on Saturday.Trump planned to give the penthouse apartment to the Putin for free “as a way to suck up” to him, Cohen writes.“The whole idea of patriotism and treason became irrelevant in his mind,” Cohen writes. “Trump was us... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump may be down in the polls, but he’s tops for bettors
New York (AFP) - For the time being, all the polls seem to be going Joe Biden's way ahead of the November 3 presidential election. But gamblers see a different reality and are putting their money on Donald Trump.The Republican incumbent, who is seeking a second term, has slowly climbed back since late July to nearly even with the Democratic former vice president.For some Australian and British bookmakers, Trump is the odds-on favorite.Betting on national or local elections is illegal in the United States. All the action is happening on foreign gambling sites -- which Americans can sometimes ac... (more…)