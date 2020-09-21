Ex-Mueller deputy admits special counsel’s team didn’t ‘give it our all’ to uncover Trump’s crimes
Andrew Weismann, one of the top deputies to former special counsel Robert Mueller, now says he believes the special counsel’s office could have done much more to investigate wrongdoing by President Donald Trump.
In an excerpt of Weismann’s upcoming book obtained by The Atlantic, Weismann admits that the special counsel’s investigation didn’t go as far as it should have to uncover wrongdoing.
“Had we given it our all — had we used all available tools to uncover the truth, undeterred by the onslaught of the president’s unique powers to undermine our efforts?” he writes. “I know the hard answer to that simple question: We could have done more.”
Weismann also says that parts of the final Mueller report were “mealymouthed” and should have directly stated that the president obstructed justice with his attempts to fire Mueller and to get former White House counsel Don McGahn to falsely deny that he had ever been ordered to get the special counsel fired.
In fact, Weismann says that the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee’s report on the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian agents in 2016 did a better job of describing the president and his allies’ actions.
“It made judgments and calls, instead of saying, ‘You could say this and you could say that,'” he said.
Weismann’s book — titled “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation” — is due to be released on September 29th.
Breaking Banner
Trump makes fun of Kamala Harris’ name during extended Fox & Friends rant
President Donald Trump made fun of Sen. Kamala Harris' name during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."
The president called in to the show he apparently watches most mornings for a wide-ranging interview, where the hosts asked how he'll fare against Joe Biden in next week's debate.
"Well, look, I think he's a professional," Trump said. "I don't know if he's all there, but I think he's a professional. I have to assume that he's a professional and that he can debate. I don't understand what's going on, he doesn't seem to be answering questions, and he can't answer questions, and much worse a little while ago when he was on the stage with the Democrats, he couldn't do well. He did okay with Bernie [Sanders], it was sort of a tie. It was nothing great. I always say it wasn't Winston Churchill, but it was okay. He was horrible when he was debating the Democrats."
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham ‘is in danger of an upset’ loss: top elections forecaster
Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) re-election campaign looks increasingly in peril, according to one of America's top elections forecasters.
The latest update from the University of Virginia's Center for Politics claims that Graham today "is in greater danger of an upset" than he was just weeks ago, which has led to a ratings change in Graham's race against Democratic rival Jamie Harrison from "likely R" to "leans R."
Among other things, the Center for Politics points to Harrison's gaudy fundraising numbers as too big to ignore.
Breaking Banner
GOP lawmaker indicted for allegedly choking woman with Ethernet cable and threatening to ‘hog tie’ her
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Kentucky state Sen. Robert Goforth has been indicted for strangulation and assault, after allegedly attacking a woman with an Ethernet cable.
"Earlier this year, a woman said Goforth, 44, strangled her with an Ethernet cable to the point where she had trouble breathing and threatened to 'hog tie' her, according to a police report reviewed by the newspaper," said the report. "The charges have renewed calls from local Democrats for Goforth, a staunch supporter of President Trump who had previously been accused of sexual assault, to resign from his seat. Neither he nor his attorney, Conrad Cessna, immediately responded to requests for comment from The Washington Post."