Ex-Mueller deputy admits special counsel’s team didn’t ‘give it our all’ to uncover Trump’s crimes

Andrew Weismann, one of the top deputies to former special counsel Robert Mueller, now says he believes the special counsel’s office could have done much more to investigate wrongdoing by President Donald Trump.

In an excerpt of Weismann’s upcoming book obtained by The Atlantic, Weismann admits that the special counsel’s investigation didn’t go as far as it should have to uncover wrongdoing.

“Had we given it our all — had we used all available tools to uncover the truth, undeterred by the onslaught of the president’s unique powers to undermine our efforts?” he writes. “I know the hard answer to that simple question: We could have done more.”

Weismann also says that parts of the final Mueller report were “mealymouthed” and should have directly stated that the president obstructed justice with his attempts to fire Mueller and to get former White House counsel Don McGahn to falsely deny that he had ever been ordered to get the special counsel fired.

In fact, Weismann says that the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee’s report on the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian agents in 2016 did a better job of describing the president and his allies’ actions.

“It made judgments and calls, instead of saying, ‘You could say this and you could say that,'” he said.

Weismann’s book — titled “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation” — is due to be released on September 29th.