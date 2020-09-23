FBI warns of disinformation on US election day
Washington (AFP) – The FBI and the main US cybersecurity agency warned Tuesday that provocateurs could take advantage of a slow vote count in the November 3 election to spread disinformation aimed at discrediting the results.”Foreign actors and cybercriminals could create new websites, change existing websites, and create or share corresponding social media content to spread false information,” around the election, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a joint statement. Such actions could be attempts to discredit the electoral process…
2020 Election
Cindy McCain crosses party lines to endorse Joe Biden
The widow of late U.S. Sen. John McCain plans to endorse Joe Biden on Wednesday, giving the former vice president another boost from a prominent Republican.Biden leaked Cindy McCain’s political plans during a fundraising call Tuesday evening.“Maybe I shouldn’t say it,” Biden told campaign donors, “but I’m about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain’s wife, who is first time ever, is endorsing me.”The last straw for McCain was a report from The Atlantic saying Trump told staff that American soldiers killed in combat were “suckers” and “losers,” according to Biden.“Because of what he talk... (more…)
‘They’ll get away with it’: Strategist explains how GOP federal judges will help Trump steal election
President Donald Trump will remain in power if he narrowly loses the 2020 presidential election, with conservative judges poised to help him "steal" the election, a longtime Democratic Party strategist warned on Tuesday.
MSNBC anchor Brian Williams interviewed James Carville about the Supreme Court vacancy and how it could impact any legal wrangling about counting the votes.
"James, that's a pretty neat trick, the president is gaslighting out in advance voter fraud that he is promoting, ergo the need for nine justices on the court, which doesn't exist in law. The court has functioned just fine with eight during times of a death or a recusal," Williams noted. "Be that as it may, if Trump fills this seat before the election, in your view, how does that change the dynamic of the election?"