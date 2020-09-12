Florida ex-felons must pay all fines, fees to vote: court
Miami (AFP) – A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that ex-felons in Florida cannot vote until they have paid any fees or fines fees owed to the southern US state expected to play a key role in the November presidential election.The ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit could impact hundreds of thousands of potential voters in Florida, where polls have President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden neck-and-neck.Winning the swing state and its 29 Electoral College votes is seen as crucial to Trump’s hopes for reelection.In 2018, Florida voters approved an amendment to the st…
Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal abruptly bows out of Georgia congressional race against QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene
ATLANTA — Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal abruptly ended his longshot campaign for Congress on Friday against Marjorie Taylor Greene, a move that gave the controversial Republican an even clearer shot at a seat in the U.S. House.Van Ausdal released a statement that cited “personal and family reasons” for quitting the 14th Congressional District race and moving out of the state. The campaign declined to share further details about the sudden announcement, though a spokesman said he and his staffers didn’t receive any threats to drop out.“Although all the details will remain my family’s alone, please ... (more…)
Judge might order paper voter lists for Georgia’s election
ATLANTA — A federal judge indicated in court Friday that she’s considering whether to require paper backup copies of voter information at Georgia polling places, a move that could help keep lines moving if there are problems on Election Day.U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said paper backups of registration lists could help protect voters who are facing problems with voting computers or long waits to vote.“The longer the lines are, the more likely the people are to leave,” Totenberg said during a court hearing conducted via Zoom. A paper backup “seems like a reasonable way of thinking about s... (more…)