Former Trump officials are in open revolt against the president like we’ve never seen
Waves of former officials working for President Donald Trump have consistently turned on him and denounced his conduct throughout his first term in the Oval Office, a trend that only seems to be accelerating as the November election approaches.
Olivia Troye, a former aide to former Vice President Mike Pence who worked on the coronavirus task force, was the latest to condemn the president in searing terms on Thursday. In an ad for Republican Voters Against Trump, she described the president as callous to the deaths of Americans and only interested in his re-election.
She likely isn’t the last Trump officials to come out against him, and she certainly wasn’t the first.
Miles Taylor and Elizabeth Neumann, both former high-ranking employees in the Department of Homeland Security, also appeared in videos for RVAT and were unsparing in their criticisms of the president.
But long before the election was in sight, officials under Trump have resigned, quit, or been fired — only to swiftly break with the president. Many have often subsequently publicized damning revelations about his conduct.
An incomplete list of these officials includes:
- Former FBI Director James Comey
- Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe
- Former National Security Adviser John Bolton
- Senior State Department official Mary Elizabeth Taylor
- Pentagon official James Miller
- Senior analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency Kyle Murphy
- Assistant to the president Omarosa Manigault Newman
- Former Trump campaign staffer Alva Johnson (accused Trump of sexual misconduct)
- Michael Cohen
- Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci
- Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
- Former Defense Secretary James Mattis
- Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman
Others have issued more equivocal criticisms of the president, and some critics, like Rick Bright, continue to work within the administration despite having aired deeply troubling accusations. Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats ominously warned about threats to the election on Thursday without directly attacking Trump, but Bob Woodward reported he feared Putin “had something” on the president. A recent report from The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg on Trump’s disparagement divulged an incendiary comment the president made to his former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, strongly suggesting that Kelly himself intentionally allowed details of the conversation to leak.
It’s become so routine for former officials to disavow the president that the White House has a pat response to new allegations. They dismiss the complainant as merely “disgruntled,” and they offer criticism of the former official’s job performance. What they don’t explain is why so many officials seem to end up “disgruntled,” or why the administration hires so many people who supposedly turn out to be unsuited for their positions.
And the truth is, this is not normal. Presidents don’t typically face waves of former employees and officials coming out against them, depicting them as dangerous and unfit, and endorsing their opponents. It’s a sign of a uniquely disastrous president.
Trump: A Biden presidency would mean ‘no guns, no religion, no energy, no oil’
At President Donald Trump's rally on Thursday night in Mosinee, Wisconsin, he offered his supporters a dire — and baseless — warning about what a Joe Biden presidency would mean for America, and for their lives.
"Remember this in politics — it's always the thing that they say first. That's what they're going to do," said Trump. "No guns, no religion, no energy, no oil. Remember that, remember."
Contrary to Trump's claim, Biden has not called for eliminating any of those four things in his campaign, or indeed at any point of his career in politics.
GOP megadonors seek to bail out Trump by running ads to shore up support in states he won in 2016
On Thursday, Politico reported that a new super PAC, backed by stalwart Republican megadonors, will go on the air to try to bail out President Donald Trump in states he carried in 2016 but is now struggling in.
"Preserve America is set to begin running a trio of TV commercials savaging Democrat Joe Biden as Republicans express growing alarm over the president’s absence on the airwaves," reported Alex Isenstadt. "The outside group, which is expected to draw funding from prolific GOP givers including Las Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, is rushing to fill the void. Starting late this week, the super PAC will begin airing ads in seven states, including some where Trump is getting badly outspent."
Trump attacks the FBI for briefing Congress on Russia’s 2020 election interference — while pushing a conspiracy theory
President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked the Federal Bureau of Investigation after Director Chris Wray testified to Congress.
"We look at antifa as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization," Wray explained.
