Former Trump officials are in open revolt against the president like we’ve never seen

Waves of former officials working for President Donald Trump have consistently turned on him and denounced his conduct throughout his first term in the Oval Office, a trend that only seems to be accelerating as the November election approaches.

Olivia Troye, a former aide to former Vice President Mike Pence who worked on the coronavirus task force, was the latest to condemn the president in searing terms on Thursday. In an ad for Republican Voters Against Trump, she described the president as callous to the deaths of Americans and only interested in his re-election.

She likely isn’t the last Trump officials to come out against him, and she certainly wasn’t the first.

Miles Taylor and Elizabeth Neumann, both former high-ranking employees in the Department of Homeland Security, also appeared in videos for RVAT and were unsparing in their criticisms of the president.

But long before the election was in sight, officials under Trump have resigned, quit, or been fired — only to swiftly break with the president. Many have often subsequently publicized damning revelations about his conduct.

An incomplete list of these officials includes:

Former FBI Director James Comey

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton

Senior State Department official Mary Elizabeth Taylor

Pentagon official James Miller

Senior analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency Kyle Murphy

Assistant to the president Omarosa Manigault Newman

Former Trump campaign staffer Alva Johnson (accused Trump of sexual misconduct)

Michael Cohen

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Others have issued more equivocal criticisms of the president, and some critics, like Rick Bright, continue to work within the administration despite having aired deeply troubling accusations. Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats ominously warned about threats to the election on Thursday without directly attacking Trump, but Bob Woodward reported he feared Putin “had something” on the president. A recent report from The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg on Trump’s disparagement divulged an incendiary comment the president made to his former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, strongly suggesting that Kelly himself intentionally allowed details of the conversation to leak.

It’s become so routine for former officials to disavow the president that the White House has a pat response to new allegations. They dismiss the complainant as merely “disgruntled,” and they offer criticism of the former official’s job performance. What they don’t explain is why so many officials seem to end up “disgruntled,” or why the administration hires so many people who supposedly turn out to be unsuited for their positions.