Four injured in knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo’s former office in Paris, suspects at large

At least four people were injured in a stabbing attack on Friday in central Paris, police say. A police operation is underway in search of two suspects they say are “on the run”.

The attack took place in the 11th arrondissement, in the vicinity of the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, site of a deadly terrorist attack in January 2015 that killed 12 people. A high-profile trial is underway in that case at the Paris courthouse.

Two of those injured are in “critical” condition, the Paris police prefecture says. Two suspects are “on the run”.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed that four people were injured and cut short a visit he was making in Seine-Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)