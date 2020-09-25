Four injured in knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo’s former office in Paris, suspects at large
At least four people were injured in a stabbing attack on Friday in central Paris, police say. A police operation is underway in search of two suspects they say are “on the run”.
The attack took place in the 11th arrondissement, in the vicinity of the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, site of a deadly terrorist attack in January 2015 that killed 12 people. A high-profile trial is underway in that case at the Paris courthouse.
Two of those injured are in “critical” condition, the Paris police prefecture says. Two suspects are “on the run”.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed that four people were injured and cut short a visit he was making in Seine-Saint-Denis, north of Paris.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)
‘This is going to be a blowout’: Morning Joe throws devastating new Fox News polls in Trump’s face
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough kicked off Friday morning by listing off a collection of new polls that shows Donald Trump is headed to defeat in November, adding that the presidential election is looking like it will be a blowout favoring Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Speaking with "Morning Joe" co-host Willy Geist, Scarborough appeared almost giddy as he read off the latest numbers showing the president still has not turned his floundering campaign around.
"Joe Biden has pulled ahead in Wisconsin in some polls 7, 8 points," Scarborough began. "So the states everybody has been talking about, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and really Ohio wasn't a part of this. Ohio and Iowa comfortably fell in Donald Trump's campaign, but all five of those states across the upper Midwest have obviously been part of the heartland battle."
‘Bananas’ DOJ press release on discarded ballots viewed as effort to fuel Trump’s lies about mail-in fraud
The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday published, abruptly removed, then re-posted a revised version of what was described as a highly unusual press release announcing an inquiry into nine "discarded" military ballots in Pennsylvania, seven of which were purportedly cast for President Donald Trump.
Observers were immediately suspicious of the Justice Department's statement given President Donald Trump's ongoing assault on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, which he has described as a "scam" and falsely claimed are uniquely susceptible to fraud. Attorney General William Barr has also baselessly attacked voting by mail in recent weeks.
‘Trump will use every tool to cheat’: Dems prepare for Trump refusing to leave the White House
Democrats say they are taking President Donald Trump's refusal to guarantee a peaceful transition of power very seriously.
In interviews with Politico, Democratic operatives and politicians say they are preparing legal and political strategies to stop the president from trying to steal the 2020 election even if vote counts show that he's been decisively defeated.