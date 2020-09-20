Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Get the hell out!’: Trump supporters freak out when protesters show up to Lindsey Graham event

Published

2 hours ago

on

Angry Trump supporters attack protesters (Photo: Screen capture)

A small group of protesters came to one of Lindsey Graham’s latest campaign events, and they were quickly attacked by supporters of President Donald Trump chanting “four more years.”

Graham’s event seemed to have more support for Trump than for Graham at his own weekend event. It’s unknown why the Trump supporters were not chanting for Graham.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Get the hell out!” one Trump supporter can be heard shouting. He and another older man were seen wagging their fingers

At least one Graham protester could be seen holding up a sign with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The South Carolina senator is fighting for his political career and many other Republicans struggling to hold onto their seats. Graham is now being confronted with past comments he made saying that no president, regardless of the party, should make a Supreme Court pick right before his or her election.

“I want you to use my words against me,” Graham said in 2016. “If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say, ‘Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.'”

Graham then changed his mind after the progressive suddenly passed away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In light of these two events, I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” Graham tweeted on Saturday.

A whopping 62 percent of Americans have said that they want the next president to choose the replacement justice, according to a new Reuters poll.

Graham is being attacked for being a slimy politician who holds his finger to the wind to see which way he should turn. After blasting President Donald Trump for over a year, Graham became his best friend. He was then seen as a traitor for cozying up to Trump after his longtime friend Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) died, and Trump was mocking and attacking McCain and his memory. South Carolina voters appear to be seeking a senator with some backbone.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Someone created a tile mosaic panel to rename the 50th Street Subway station in NYC after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

There continue to be amazing acts of love and honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg across the world and another one has popped up in New York City.

ABC7 discovered that someone created a tile mosaic at the 50th Street subway station so it says RUth Street instead.

https://twitter.com/ABC7NY/status/1307715043220430853

Flowers, cards, chalk messages signs and more continue to be left at the Supreme Court for a massive memorial that has started curving around the building. After the first night where mourners sat on the steps and sang, security blocked off the steps and the memorial began to grow with hundreds of things being left.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

These global banks defy sanctions and send trillions to terrorists and criminals — and the Justice Department lets them

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists revealed in a shocking expose that international banks are skirting U.S. sanctions and allowing trillions of dollars to flow to terrorists, criminals and oligarchs.

In a Sunday report, the ICIJ called out JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon for refusing to comply with American sanctions, U.S. government documents reveal.

Other banks have even defied money laundering crackdowns, the report said and allowed "staggering sums of illicit cash" to flow from shady characters and criminal networks.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘He truly despises Black women’: Cohen walks through Trump’s outright ‘hatred’ for women of color

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

It has become clear to anyone paying attention that President Donald Trump has serious problems with people of color. But his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, revealed that it goes much deeper.

"Trump is a racist white supremacist" is a story that may as well be "water is wet," but Cohen explained Sunday in an interview with MSNBC's Al Sharpton that Trump has a particular issue with women of color.

"The fact is, as much as he has a disdain for Black people, he truly despises Black women because he doesn't know how to handle them," Cohen said. "He doesn't know what to do."

At a rally on Friday in Minnesota, Sharpton noted the "mostly white" crowd was one that Trump heralded for having "good genes," meaning white genes.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage.  Help us deliver it.  Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE