Greed — and mutual hatred of Hillary Clinton — drove Trump to seek Putin’s help in 2016: Michael Cohen
Greed — not treason — drove President Donald Trump to seek Vladimir Putin’s help in the 2016 election, ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen says in his bombshell new book.Trump wanted to build a 120-story tower in Moscow’s Red Square, with 30 floors devoted to a five-star hotel with an Ivanka Trump-branded spa, according to a report on Cohen’s book published by The Washington Post on Saturday.Trump planned to give the penthouse apartment to the Putin for free “as a way to suck up” to him, Cohen writes.“The whole idea of patriotism and treason became irrelevant in his mind,” Cohen writes. “Trump was us…
Trump may be down in the polls, but he’s tops for bettors
New York (AFP) - For the time being, all the polls seem to be going Joe Biden's way ahead of the November 3 presidential election. But gamblers see a different reality and are putting their money on Donald Trump.The Republican incumbent, who is seeking a second term, has slowly climbed back since late July to nearly even with the Democratic former vice president.For some Australian and British bookmakers, Trump is the odds-on favorite.Betting on national or local elections is illegal in the United States. All the action is happening on foreign gambling sites -- which Americans can sometimes ac... (more…)
Trump in ‘different reality’ on racism: Kamala Harris
Washington (AFP) - Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Sunday that President Donald Trump is living in a "different reality" when he denies there is systemic racism in America."The reality of America today is what we have seen over generations and, frankly, since our inception, which is we do have two systems of justice in America," Harris told CNN."I think that Donald Trump and Bill Barr are spending full time in a different reality," said Harris, the first woman of color on a major US White House ticket -- taking aim at the president and his attorney general. Joe Biden'... (more…)
Trump Postmaster DeJoy accused by former employees of major campaign donation violations: report
According to a report from the Washington Post, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been accused of forcing employees at his North Carolina company to make substantial contributions to Republican candidates and then reimbursing them for the expenditures with bonuses covering the amount and any taxes.
Those accusations are coming from, among others, a human resources executive who claims he had access to payroll records.