Here’s what you can do if you’re panicking over Trump trying to steal the election: Former assistant attorney general
If you read The Atlantic report and heard President Donald Trump announced he’ll demand they “get rid of the ballots,” you might be nervous.
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s call to defend American democracy likely didn’t help as she sounded the alarm that “it’s happening” and urged Americans to save democracy.
Former Assistant Attorney General for Counterterrorism Joshua Geltzer penned a thread with ideas for what folks can do right now if you’re starting to panic and look for your passports.
“First, Electoral College reps, Members of Congress, governors, & Defense Department leadership can pledge to abide by election results regardless of any single candidate’s claims otherwise,” he explained.
In some states, electors are legally required to comply with the state’s vote, but that isn’t true for all of them. Americans should demand that their state electors pledge to abide by the vote even if the president requests otherwise.
Second, he explained, “Trump can’t resist an election loss alone–he’d need enablers.”
Geltzer explained that there are laws in place to stop someone from using the executive branch if they’re not the legitimate president. If anyone tries to enable Trump, they’re going to jail.
“So, imagine an outgoing Cabinet member, such as a secretary of defense or homeland security, who’s been fired by a legitimate president immediately upon being sworn in on Jan. 20,” wrote Geltzer along with fellow legal scholars. “That outgoing Cabinet member would violate this criminal prohibition if he or she were still to purport to exercise executive branch authority; for example, if the ex-secretary of defense ordered a military operation or ex-homeland security secretary issued an immigration edict, powers that no longer belong to officials ousted from the executive branch.”
The Constitutional scholars explained it would be a risky move for any Cabinet official.
“Even if they believed the certified election results were wrong,” they wrote. “If the outgoing attorney general agreed with the fired Cabinet official, that attorney general would have legitimate authority over federal criminal prosecution only until Jan. 20. After that date, any attempts by the outgoing Cabinet member to exercise official authority would risk criminal prosecution and sentencing by the United States attorney for the District of Columbia appointed by President Biden with the new Senate’s advice and consent — or by an interim United States attorney appointed by Biden before the new Senate could give its consent. Who’d take such a risk?”
“Third: the idea that Trump-friendly state legislatures can sub in their will for that of the voters can be reduced,” Geltzer said. “States can clarify deadlines for vote-counting to ensure Election Day can’t be deemed ‘failed.'”
“Fourth: Trump’s reasons for already questioning an election loss are, legally speaking, terrible,” he continued. “So, Trump’s really building a mental challenge more than a legal one– and we can resist disinformation with truth.”
He explained in a Slate piece that explained that the law “by and large” can handle what Trump might throw at it.
“The real threat, then, lies not in formal guardrails but in our confidence,” he said. “The threat is that Americans accepting those legal answers as legitimate is shaky, and that is where Trump can do the most serious damage…Yet, to a larger degree than you may think, when it comes to the most likely ways in which Trump might resist a valid defeat at the polls, it’s not the legal but the cognitive aspects that are poised to sow the greatest chaos. Recognizing the most glaring threats requires a look back at Trump’s most brazen moments of resistance to election results, all of which are largely forgotten now.”
Geltzer explained that Trump refusing to commit to norms about accepting an election result and agreeing to a peaceful transfer of power is “appalling,” but that Americans “aren’t powerless in the face of it.”
“There are things to do NOW to thwart Trump. Let’s get to work,” he said.
Trump is planning a ‘dangerous attack on American democracy’ — and the Supreme Court is the last puzzle piece: columnist
On Wednesday, writing for The New Yorker, columnist John Cassidy tore into Trump's unconcealed plan to try to overturn the election before it has even taken place.
"Before Trump flew to Pittsburgh for a super-spreader campaign rally, a pool reporter asked the President how he reacted to Democratic claims that going ahead with the appointment of a new Justice would tear the country apart," wrote Cassidy. "'Oh, I don’t think so,' Trump said. 'We need nine Justices. You need that. With the unsolicited millions of ballots that they’re sending, it’s a scam; it’s a hoax. Everybody knows that. And the Democrats know it better than anybody else.'"
‘Trump is advocating civil war’: Reporter stunned when president refuses to commit to ‘peaceful transfer of power’ after election
President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, instead sending a message to Democrats to "get rid of the ballots."
Trump's remarks were so disturbing the reporter who asked the question called it "the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked."
Veteran journalist Brian Karem, a political analyst for CNN and the White House correspondent for Playboy, had asked the President the very simple question.
This is the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked. I’ve interviewed convicted killers with more empathy. @realDonaldTrump is advocating Civil War. https://t.co/8eMY9Csuhp
Trump will make the election aftermath a ‘roller coaster ride of scary proportions’: Ex-FBI official
On MSNBC Wednesday, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi warned that the immediate aftermath of the election will be chaos, as President Donald Trump tries to challenge the result and foreign powers try to sow discord and spread disinformation.
"We are in for a roller coaster ride of scary proportions between November 3 and inauguration, and we can see the battle plans," said Figliuzzi. "There's nothing secret, not only about the president's strategy that he's clearly articulated, along with his cronies the DNI, the secretary of state, the attorney general, the head of DHS, not to forget the postmaster general. There's nothing hidden about collusion with Russia and Vladimir Putin. This isn't about investigate and catch me, if you can. It's, you've got me, what are you going to do about it?"