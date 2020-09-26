Judge blocks Texas law that would end straight-ticket voting
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge on Friday ordered Texas officials to allow straight-ticket voting for the Nov. 3 election, ruling that a state law ending the practice would endanger voters by causing longer lines at polling places during the pandemic.The ruling, coming only 18 days before early voting was set to begin, will cause problems for election officials who must reprogram voting machine software and reconfigure ballots, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo acknowledged in her ruling.“The substantial injury to (voters) is outweighed by the inconvenience,” the Laredo judge wrote.G…
2020 Election
‘The election that could break America’: Inside how Trump and McConnell could steal the vote
As President Trump refuses to commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election, we speak to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barton Gellman, whose latest piece in The Atlantic looks at how Trump could subvert the election results and stay in power even if he loses to Joe Biden. “Trump’s strategy is never to concede. He may win, he may lose, but under no circumstances will he concede this election,” says Gellman. “That’s a big problem, because we don’t actually have a mechanism for forcing a candidate to concede, and concession is the way we have ended elections.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
Second lady Karen Pence rallies with evangelicals in Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — Second lady Karen Pence rallied in Holland on Friday in an effort to energize the evangelical base that played a key role in elevating President Donald Trump to victory in Michigan in 2016.Pence, speaking to a crowd of around 100 supporters in a tent outside Baker Lofts in Holland, noted Trump’s role in appointing conservative judges to federal courts and the administration’s staunch position against abortion.She also noted Trump’s planned announcement of a nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, which is expected Saturday.“Tomorrow, he pl... (more…)