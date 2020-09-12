Judge might order paper voter lists for Georgia’s election
ATLANTA — A federal judge indicated in court Friday that she’s considering whether to require paper backup copies of voter information at Georgia polling places, a move that could help keep lines moving if there are problems on Election Day.U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said paper backups of registration lists could help protect voters who are facing problems with voting computers or long waits to vote.“The longer the lines are, the more likely the people are to leave,” Totenberg said during a court hearing conducted via Zoom. A paper backup “seems like a reasonable way of thinking about s…
2020 Election
WATCH: George Conway walks through Trump’s ‘9 for 9’ symptoms of mental instability
In a clip that was not included in the upcoming documentary #UNFIT that explores Donald Trump's mental instability as evidenced by his actions since he became president, George Conway, husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, reads from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to explain what is wrong with his wife's boss.
As the film’s director Dan Partland explained to The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern, "The important thing to recognize about behavioral disorders is that they can be diagnosed through observation alone. There is no need to probe the depths of someone’s soul to determine if they meet the criteria for a behavioral disorder. The DSM is written in plain English and can be easily understood by lay-people.”
2020 Election
WATCH: Moderator cringes as Trump supporter hilariously goes off the rails during Susan Collins debate
Things got weird during a campaign debate among Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and the candidates seeking to replace her.
One of the candidates on stage was independent candidate Max Linn, who supports President Donald Trump.
"How would you ensure that everyone who needs health care has access to it and can afford it?" Linn was asked.
Linn replied that he had to be different and said he was going to put the question aside.
"I would ask that you stick with the question," the moderator replied.