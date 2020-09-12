Quantcast
Judge might order paper voter lists for Georgia’s election

Published

1 min ago

on

ATLANTA — A federal judge indicated in court Friday that she’s considering whether to require paper backup copies of voter information at Georgia polling places, a move that could help keep lines moving if there are problems on Election Day.U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said paper backups of registration lists could help protect voters who are facing problems with voting computers or long waits to vote.“The longer the lines are, the more likely the people are to leave,” Totenberg said during a court hearing conducted via Zoom. A paper backup “seems like a reasonable way of thinking about s…

2020 Election

WATCH: George Conway walks through Trump’s ‘9 for 9’ symptoms of mental instability

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

In a clip that was not included in the upcoming documentary #UNFIT that explores Donald Trump's mental instability as evidenced by his actions since he became president, George Conway, husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, reads from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to explain what is wrong with his wife's boss.

As the film’s director Dan Partland explained to The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern, "The important thing to recognize about behavioral disorders is that they can be diagnosed through observation alone. There is no need to probe the depths of someone’s soul to determine if they meet the criteria for a behavioral disorder. The DSM is written in plain English and can be easily understood by lay-people.”

2020 Election

WATCH: Moderator cringes as Trump supporter hilariously goes off the rails during Susan Collins debate

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

Things got weird during a campaign debate among Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and the candidates seeking to replace her.

One of the candidates on stage was independent candidate Max Linn, who supports President Donald Trump.

"How would you ensure that everyone who needs health care has access to it and can afford it?" Linn was asked.

Linn replied that he had to be different and said he was going to put the question aside.

"I would ask that you stick with the question," the moderator replied.

2020 Election

Trump defends lies by comparing himself to wartime heroes — but he’s a lot closer to the Nazi apologists

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

Oh boy, Donald Trump's delusions of grandeur and his pattern of pathological lying have come crashing together once again. This time, Trump is trying to defend himself in the face of journalist Bob Woodward's audio recordings revealing that while Trump was minimizing the threat of the coronavirus in public, in private he knew full well how serious the dangers were. And his strategy is — wait for it — to compare himself to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill.
