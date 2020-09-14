Lincoln Project condenses Trump’s 90-minute Nevada rally into 74 hilarious seconds
On Monday, The Lincoln Project released a video that clipped together 74 seconds of some of the strangest moments at President Donald Trump’s 90-minute campaign rally in Minden, Nevada on Saturday.
In one portion of the video, Trump says that he likes to shorten “Comcast” to “Con.” In another portion, Trump brags that he won, “the great state of this and that.” In yet another, he claims there is “no wind” that evening as the flags blow behind him, and says, “You want to see a bird cemetery? Try walking under a windmill sometime.”
Watch below:
Trump’s Minden, NV speech in 74 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Jvo2CTDSj0
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 14, 2020
2020 Election
Russian state hackers are accused of trying to infiltrate Biden’s campaign firm
Microsoft Corp. recently alerted the Washington-based firm SKDKnickerbocker that its staff had been targeted by individuals believed to have been affiliated with Russian hacking networks, according to Reuters. A person familiar with the hacking attempts told the wire agency that "they are well-defended, so there has been no breach." Microsoft also warned that both the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns are being targeted by hackers backed by China, Iran and Russia.
2020 Election
‘Latinos for Trump roundtable’ is actually just an indoor campaign rally in Arizona
On Monday, President Donald Trump visited Phoenix, Arizona for what the campaign described as a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable with voters.
However, as many reporters noted, the event seemed less like a roundtable and more like an indoor campaign rally, similar to the one held controversially the previous day in Henderson, Nevada against state COVID-19 restrictions.
Trump's campaign is fighting to improve its margins with Latino voters, who backed Clinton overwhelmingly in 2016 and contributed to his popular vote loss.
2020 Election
Trump takes a victory lap after judge he appointed struck down COVID-19 rules: ‘Congratulations Pennsylvania’
President Donald Trump sent over tweets or retweets on Monday about a court case in Pennsylvania.
"Delivering a blow to Gov. Tom Wolf’s strategy for responding to the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge on Monday ruled that key components of the governor’s mitigation strategy are 'unconstitutional,' including the decision to temporarily shut down businesses and limit how many Pennsylvanians can gather in one place," The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday.