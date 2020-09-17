Lincoln Project whacks the president: ‘We end COVID when we end Trump’s presidency’

President Donald Trump on Thursday held a campaign rally in Wisconsin with supporters “packed in like sardines.”

At the rally, Trump ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden for social distancing at campaign appearances with America’s death toll over 200,000. Also on Thursday, Biden held a town hall meeting on CNN where he spoke in-depth about the challenges of a coronavirus vaccine.

The Lincoln Project, the group of former top GOP strategists working to defeat Trump, said that “only one candidate will protect your family from coronavirus” in a new video.

The video features video of Biden’s town hall, and contrasted it with Trump’s comments on injecting disinfectants into humans to try and kill the virus.

“We end COVID when we end Trump’s presidency,” the ad concludes.

Only one candidate will protect your family from coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/8SyAiua0pJ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 18, 2020