Lincoln Project whacks the president: ‘We end COVID when we end Trump’s presidency’
President Donald Trump on Thursday held a campaign rally in Wisconsin with supporters “packed in like sardines.”
At the rally, Trump ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden for social distancing at campaign appearances with America’s death toll over 200,000. Also on Thursday, Biden held a town hall meeting on CNN where he spoke in-depth about the challenges of a coronavirus vaccine.
The Lincoln Project, the group of former top GOP strategists working to defeat Trump, said that “only one candidate will protect your family from coronavirus” in a new video.
The video features video of Biden’s town hall, and contrasted it with Trump’s comments on injecting disinfectants into humans to try and kill the virus.
“We end COVID when we end Trump’s presidency,” the ad concludes.
Only one candidate will protect your family from coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/8SyAiua0pJ
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 18, 2020
Trump mocked for 95-minute ‘slurring’ campaign speech — before crowd ‘packed in like sardines’ in Wisconsin
President Donald Trump gave a fear-filled and factually inaccurate campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Thursday.
The rally, held in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, featured a large crowd closely packed together.
Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's speech, which lasted approximately 95 minutes:
https://twitter.com/RSBNetwork/status/1306433275381116928
https://twitter.com/bad_takes/status/1306758848577966081
Trump is slurring and sounds tired pic.twitter.com/6MJLw2fpms
Former Trump officials are in open revolt against the president like we’ve never seen
Waves of former officials working for President Donald Trump have consistently turned on him and denounced his conduct throughout his first term in the Oval Office, a trend that only seems to be accelerating as the November election approaches.
Olivia Troye, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence who worked on the coronavirus task force, was the latest to condemn the president in searing terms on Thursday. In an ad for Republican Voters Against Trump, she described the president as callous to the deaths of Americans and only interested in his re-election.
Trump: A Biden presidency would mean ‘no guns, no religion, no energy, no oil’
At President Donald Trump's rally on Thursday night in Mosinee, Wisconsin, he offered his supporters a dire — and baseless — warning about what a Joe Biden presidency would mean for America, and for their lives.
"Remember this in politics — it's always the thing that they say first. That's what they're going to do," said Trump. "No guns, no religion, no energy, no oil. Remember that, remember."
Contrary to Trump's claim, Biden has not called for eliminating any of those four things in his campaign, or indeed at any point of his career in politics.
Watch below: