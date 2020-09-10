Michigan may remove 500,000 from voting rolls — but not before Nov. 3
DETROIT — Roughly 500,000 absentee ballot applications were returned to the Michigan Bureau of Elections between May and August for reasons that included that the individuals had since died or moved, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office.Benson has been criticized for the May mailing to 7.7 million qualified voters in Michigan because some applications went to people who had long since moved or died.But the Detroit Democrat has maintained in the months after the mailing that the returned applications would help to guide efforts to clean up the state’s voter rolls of transient…
2020 Election
Presidential relatives bring campaigns to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Former second lady Jill Biden and Donald Trump Jr. both campaigned for their presidential candidate relatives in Minnesota on Wednesday, underscoring the state’s rise as a pivotal Midwestern battleground in the race for the presidency this fall.Jill Biden stopped at Jeffers Pond Elementary School in Prior Lake as part of a back-to-school tour through swing states on behalf of Joe Biden’s campaign for president. She said the former vice president, who was campaigning in Michigan on Wednesday, is likely to make a campaign stop in Minnesota before Election Day.“It’s looking good but... (more…)
2020 Election
US election: Two candidates, two polar opposite campaigns
The cat-and-mouse campaigning by Donald Trump and Joe Biden has led the president and his Democratic challenger to the same locations, sometimes on the same day, while displaying radically different styles as they court American voters.
As the candidates criss-cross the battleground states likely to determine the outcome of the November 3 election, two competing trends have emerged: Biden holds small campaign gatherings, while Trump orchestrates crowded rallies that flout local health rules.
Trump, the 74-year-old rabble-rouser desperate to recreate the spectacle of his upstart 2016 campaign, is unmasked and unfazed by the threat of coronavirus.
2020 Election
‘All I see is a wacko who is killing people in America’: Former Dem senator destroys Trump
Former Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill railed against President Donald Trump Wednesday in the wake of the bombshell revelations he knew exactly how deadly the coronavirus was as far back as January but downplayed it. Those revelations are on tape, in interviews with legendary Watergate reporter Bob Woodward.
"So many times this president and his minions have used that podium to lie to the American people and to kill them, to kill them," the Democrat from Missouri said on MSNBC. "He has killed people with his lies and for him to come out there with a straight face today and say he didn't want to panic anyone."