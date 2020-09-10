Quantcast
Missouri blasted as ‘classless trash’ after NFL Chiefs fans started booing during moment of silence for racial equality

Published

1 min ago

on

Moment of silence for racial equality before the start of Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs NFL game (screengrab)

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs were harshly criticized on Thursday after fans started booing as the team locked arms with the Houston Texans for racial equality as the National Football League season kicked off on Thursday.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the booing:

