Nazi warship found off Norway coast after 80 years
A World War II Nazi cruiser which was torpedoed and sunk off the coast of Norway in 1940 has been found by chance at a depth of 490 meters (535 yards) during a subsea power cable inspection, the engineers who discovered the wreck said Thursday.
“Sometimes, we discover historical remains. But I’ve never found anything as exciting as this one,” Ole Petter Hobberstad, a chief engineer at Norway’s power network operator Statnett, told AFP.
The German navy ship Karlsruhe, measuring 174 meters (571 feet), took part in the World War II invasion of Norway.
Three years ago, Statnett’s sonars detected an unidentified wreck close to a high-tension cable between Norway and Denmark, but the company’s engineers did not have time to investigate further at the time, Statnett said.
But on June 30, after a storm in the area, a team was sent out to inspect the wreck with a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV).
About 15 meters from the underwater cable, the ROV “showed a huge shipwreck that was torpedoed. But it was not until the cannons — and Nazi symbol — became visible on the screen that Ole Petter Hobberstad and the crew understood it was from the war,” Statnett said in a statement.
Norway’s Maritime Museum later confirmed that there was no doubt: the wreck was indeed that of the Karlsruhe, which had never been found.
The sunken ship is located 13 nautical miles off Kristiansand. It lies upright on the seabed, a rare sight for warships with a high centre of gravity which normally list over, according to experts.
Built in Kiel in northern Germany, the cruiser was launched in 1927.
‘Want to know what a worker’s life is worth in America?’ Trump’s OSHA fines meat company just $13,494 for infecting 1,294 employees with COVID-19
"$13,494 is a bug splat on the windshield for this massive company, apparently just like those workers' lives were."
The Trump Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Thursday announced a fine of just $13,494 against a major meat processing company whose persistent and egregious failure to protect South Dakota factory employees from Covid-19 caused at least 1,294 infections, 43 hospitalizations, and four deaths.
Gather Moon rocks for us, NASA urges private companies
NASA on Thursday announced it was in the market for Moon rocks, and wants to pay companies to scoop out the dirt, take a photo, and then have it ready for collection by a future mission.
The contract doesn't actually involve getting to the Moon itself -- a feat only achieved by the national space agencies of three countries -- but instead envisages companies designing a robot that NASA or major private sector players can then launch.
‘You are the authorities Mr. President!’: CNN’s Dana Bash fact-check’s Trump’s blame of Woodward for his own lies
CNN's Dana Bash fact-checked President Donald Trump's blame of Bob Woodward for his own lie to the American people.
During a panel discussion with Jake Tapper Thursday, Bash explained that Woodward's criticism doesn't exactly hold water.
"It turns out he was remarkably well versed on the topic early on because he got that information from President Xi, leader of China, the country he's blaming for this virus," said Bash. "The thing really -- I was sitting here, and I couldn't believe what I was hearing, the president of the United States not only blamed Bob Woodward but said if he thought it was so bad, he should have called the authorities. You are the authorities, Mr. President! You're the president of the United States! What's he supposed to do, go home and call 911? It's so crazy, forgive me for using that word, that it's almost hard to wrap your mind around. The problem is that there are people who are going to listen to what the president said and not have the full context of the facts. Or maybe depending on where they are kind of listen to echo-chamber media, and they are not going to understand that. So, that is an unfortunate thing."