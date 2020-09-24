North Carolina GOP election officials resign in ‘protest’ — one day after agreeing to mail-in voting deal
Two Republican members of North Carolina’s State Board of Elections on Wednesday abruptly resigned in what they claimed was in protest over being “misled” by Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein over a deal they reached on mail-in ballots.
CNN reports that Republicans Ken Raymond and David Black resigned just one day after the board came to a unanimous agreement about rules for accepting mail-in ballots.
According to CNN, the settlement reached by the board “would allow voters to fix absentee ballots with missing information” and would also allow “ballots postmarked on Election Day to be received six days later.”
Even though the board unanimously agreed to the deal just one day earlier, the North Carolina Republican Party said that it “guts the absentee witness requirement, extends the acceptance of all absentee ballots almost a week past the statutory deadline and weakens protections against ballot harvesting.”
Stein, meanwhile, accused the two resigning Republicans of engaging in “political theater.”
“The proposed consent order is a negotiated compromise response to the greatest public health crisis in 100 years, the USPS slowing of mail delivery, and a federal court order mandating a cure process for mail in ballot errors,” Stein said. “I am committed to ensuring that all eligible voters in North Carolina are confident in the knowledge that they can vote easily and safely by mail or in person — and that the candidate who wins the most votes will prevail.”
2020 Election
North Carolina GOP election officials resign in ‘protest’ — one day after agreeing to mail-in voting deal
Two Republican members of North Carolina's State Board of Elections on Wednesday abruptly resigned in what they claimed was in protest over being "misled" by Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein over a deal they reached on mail-in ballots.
CNN reports that Republicans Ken Raymond and David Black resigned just one day after the board came to a unanimous agreement about rules for accepting mail-in ballots.
According to CNN, the settlement reached by the board "would allow voters to fix absentee ballots with missing information" and would also allow "ballots postmarked on Election Day to be received six days later."
2020 Election
Trump’s election threats are an effort to suppress Democratic turnout
Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November should alarm every American. “You know that I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots,” he said on Wednesday. “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly. There’ll be a continuation.” It was Stalin-esque.
It’s been pretty clear for months that Trump knows he’s losing, and his plan to cling to power rests on getting more Democrats to vote absentee than Republicans, claiming that those mail ballots are inherently fraudulent and then waging a scorched earth campaign to prevent them from being counted or, perhaps, to persuade states with Republican legislatures to send Trump electors to DC even if Biden wins them. Chaos and uncertainty are necessary ingredients.
2020 Election
Which of Trump’s Supreme Court choices might be most reliably conservative?
As President Donald Trump looks to fill the Supreme Court seat left open by the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he and other Republicans want to secure a reliable conservative majority on the nation’s highest court for many years to come.
They have tried to do this in the past, but it hasn’t worked out, because Republicans have repeatedly nominated justices who have drifted to the left after they were confirmed.