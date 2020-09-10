Presidential relatives bring campaigns to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Former second lady Jill Biden and Donald Trump Jr. both campaigned for their presidential candidate relatives in Minnesota on Wednesday, underscoring the state’s rise as a pivotal Midwestern battleground in the race for the presidency this fall.Jill Biden stopped at Jeffers Pond Elementary School in Prior Lake as part of a back-to-school tour through swing states on behalf of Joe Biden’s campaign for president. She said the former vice president, who was campaigning in Michigan on Wednesday, is likely to make a campaign stop in Minnesota before Election Day.“It’s looking good but…
2020 Election
US election: Two candidates, two polar opposite campaigns
The cat-and-mouse campaigning by Donald Trump and Joe Biden has led the president and his Democratic challenger to the same locations, sometimes on the same day, while displaying radically different styles as they court American voters.
As the candidates criss-cross the battleground states likely to determine the outcome of the November 3 election, two competing trends have emerged: Biden holds small campaign gatherings, while Trump orchestrates crowded rallies that flout local health rules.
Trump, the 74-year-old rabble-rouser desperate to recreate the spectacle of his upstart 2016 campaign, is unmasked and unfazed by the threat of coronavirus.
2020 Election
‘All I see is a wacko who is killing people in America’: Former Dem senator destroys Trump
Former Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill railed against President Donald Trump Wednesday in the wake of the bombshell revelations he knew exactly how deadly the coronavirus was as far back as January but downplayed it. Those revelations are on tape, in interviews with legendary Watergate reporter Bob Woodward.
"So many times this president and his minions have used that podium to lie to the American people and to kill them, to kill them," the Democrat from Missouri said on MSNBC. "He has killed people with his lies and for him to come out there with a straight face today and say he didn't want to panic anyone."
2020 Election
‘I want to project strength’: Trump admits downplaying coronavirus and defends his lying by calling it ‘leadership’
Calling his recorded interview with Bob Woodward on the coronavirus a "political hit job," President Donald Trump says his stance on the pandemic – lying to the American public since the start – is "leadership."
In a Wednesday afternoon press conference he admitted to downplaying the coronavirus, while on tape as far back as February he can be heard discussing just how deadly the coronavirus is.