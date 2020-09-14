Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican suffers profane meltdown after newspaper reports on her conspiracy theories

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican state Rep. Jenny Graham (Facebook).

Correspondent Daniel Walters received a profane and homophobic response after reporting on a Washington state representative pushing conspiracy theories on Facebook.

“State Rep. Jenny Graham (R-Spokane) called me on my cellphone the day the Inlander published my story about her unwittingly linking to conspiracy theory posts on Facebook. I called her back immediately — while she was still leaving a voicemail — and was greeted with two blasts of profanity,” Walters reported for the Spokane Inlander.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You c*cksucker! You c*cksucker! Don’t ever call me again,” Graham reportedly said on August 27th.

She also reportedly left him a voicemail message.

“Daniel, you lying piece of sh*t. You’ve done it. You have started it. Don’t you ever call me again. Do you understand? Don’t you ever — and you tell your buddies not to call me either. It’s on,” she said ominously. “If you think for one minute you’re going to pull this crap and you’re going to walk away from it, you’re nuts.”

Graham never reached out to the weekly newspaper with specific complaints, instead complaining about the coverage on Facebook.

“Across at least 15 separate Facebook posts and numerous Facebook comments, she publicly called me things like  ‘disgusting,’ ‘hateful‘ ‘sleazy‘ and a ‘lying piece of dung.’ She accused me of not caring about human suffering, of attacking human trafficking victims, and of ‘sacrificing real victims’ to push ‘delusions and lies.’ She wrote that she was looking for a lawyer to sue the Inlander. But even when asked directly by a former Spokane County GOP chair what was false about the article, Graham declined to point to any specific line in the story that was untrue,” Graham reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story that resulted in Graham’s outburst can be found here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump associates alarmed as Biden blitzes battleground states with gigantic fundraising haul: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

On Monday, Axios reported that allies of President Donald Trump are worried about Joe Biden's fundraising haul — which he is already using to deluge swing states around the country with campaign ads.

"Joe Biden's mammoth $364 million August fundraising haul is leading to tens of millions worth of ads in battleground states," reported Mike Allen. The report added that "The Trump campaign [says] ad spending will be up 50% over last week, with Arizona and Pennsylvania added, for a total of eight states with advertising on broadcast and local cable," but that "Biden has nearly doubled Trump's spending over the last month."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s unpopularity with Mormon voters is fracturing the GOP base — and it could doom him: report

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

On Monday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump is making a frantic effort to win over Mormon voters — a group that has cooled on the Republican Party since he became its standard-bearer, and that could be an obstacle to him winning key Western states.

"Before Trump became the party standard-bearer, Mormons had been among the most loyal GOP voters in the country," reported Alex Thompson and Laura Barrón-López. "But many Mormons found Trump blasphemous, and the church itself made thinly veiled statements condemning the candidate’s rhetoric on immigration and religious freedom. Mormon support for the Republican ticket dropped from 80 percent in 2004 and 78 percent in 2012, to 61 percent in 2016, even as most other Christians moved further to the right, according to Pew."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s 9/11 ad said ‘support our troops’ — but featured images of Russian MiG-19 fighter jets

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee drew more attention to the president's relationship with Vladimir Putin after featuring Russian fighter jets in an ad that ran on 9/11.

"A digital ad released by a fundraising arm of the Trump campaign on Sept. 11 calling on people to 'support our troops' uses a stock photo of Russian-made fighter jets and weapons," Politico reported Monday. "The ad, which was made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, features silhouettes of three soldiers walking as a fighter jet flies over them. The ad first appeared on Sept. 8 and ran until Sept. 12."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image