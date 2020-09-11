Quantcast
‘Rudy really looks unwell’: Concern for Giuliani after 9/11 interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo

Published

1 min ago

on

Chris Cuomo and Rudy Giuliani on CNN (screengrab)

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was interviewed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

During the interview, Giuliani was asked about his work with Andrii Derkach to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. The Trump administration labeled Derkach a Russian intelligence agent on Thursday.

Giuliani denied that he was digging up dirt on Biden that was being pushed by a Russian spy.

While his comments generated a great deal of commentary, people were also concerned that Trump’s defense attorney did not look well. Here’s some of what people were saying:

