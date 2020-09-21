‘Shaping policies’: Trump official in charge of personnel at HHS has been a college senior – report
The Trump administration put a college senior in charge of personnel at the Dept. of Health and Human Services, Catherine Granito. She appears to have graduated this spring.
A Politico report Monday afternoon, “Trump administration shakes up HHS personnel office after tumultuous hires,” revealed the stunning placement – including that she has been “playing a role in shaping policies in the middle of a pandemic.”
HHS has an annual budget of $1.286 trillion. As of 2015 it had 79,540 employees.
“White House Liaison Emily Newman and her deputy Catherine Granito will be shifting full-time to the Voice of America’s parent organization, the United States Agency for Global Media, HHS chief of staff Brian Harrison told senior staff on Monday,” the Politico article states.
It adds that “Granito — an undergraduate at the University of Michigan as recently as this spring — had been in charge of the health department’s personnel while playing a role in shaping policies in the middle of a pandemic.”
Granito’s LinkedIn page says she attended the University of Michigan until May as a student athlete playing lacrosse and notes she majored in English language and literature. A Google search shows that page listed her as an “advisor” at HHS.
Her Facebook page says she “Works at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”
The recent Michael Caputo scandal appears to have involved Granito.
“Granito, who was in the class of 2020 at the University of Michigan, was involved in political appointees’ recent scrutiny of CDC Deputy Director Anne Schuchat, a career civil servant. Caputo and his team raised concerns about Schuchat this spring after she publicly acknowledged missed opportunities in the nation’s response to the coronavirus.”
Breaking Banner
‘Show the way’: Conservative columnist implores Mitt Romney to reject Supreme Court power grab
On Monday, writing for The New York Times, conservative columnist Bret Stephens urged Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) not to support the GOP effort to ram through a Supreme Court confirmation ahead of the election.
"It isn’t hard to guess what you’re hearing from most of your fellow Republicans as they try to persuade you to cast a vote for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election," wrote Stephens. "In a nutshell, it’s this: 'The Democrats didn’t play by the rules in the past, and you’d be a fool to think they will play by them in the future. So why should we not fill a seat that’s constitutionally ours to have?' It’s bad advice. Bad for the country. Bad for the party. Bad for you."
Breaking Banner
Betsy DeVos under Special Counsel investigation over Fox News appearance: report
Yet another top Trump administration official is being investigated for violating federal law.
"The Office of the Special Counsel has started investigating Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for potentially violating the Hatch Act, after she slammed Joe Biden in a Fox News interview and her agency promoted it through official channels," Politico reported Monday. "The head of investigative watchdog blog Checks and Balances Project Scott Peterson said in an interview that OSC Hatch Act attorney Eric Johnson told him he had been assigned to investigate the matter."
2020 Election
Ohio’s GOP governor booed by Trump supporters at MAGA rally
President Donald Trump's supporters booed Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.
DeWine has received a great deal of criticism from the far-right for shutting down Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump described DeWine "as a real good friend of mine" at his rally in Vandalia.
Whoa. Trump introduces Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine -- and the crowd boos him!
"He's opening up," Trump says, to try to placate the audience. pic.twitter.com/3G9AN8897b