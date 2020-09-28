Experts: Trump either a ‘very bad businessman or a tax cheat — probably both’
Accounting experts were astonished by the revelations turned up in the New York Times’ blockbuster report on President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
The report showed the president was “abusing the tax system” by paying no income taxes in 10 of the 15 years before he entered the White House, and paid only $750 in his first two years in office, according to experts who spoke to The Guardian.
“This shows that Trump is either a very bad businessman or a tax cheat who is not respecting the tax system that he is asking everyone else to pay,” said Alex Cobham, the chief executive of the Tax Justice Network. “Probably both are true.”
The tax returns showed Trump had plowed millions into unprofitable businesses, Cobham said, and make no legal or logical sense.
“The case for him being a bad businessman is absolutely proved,” he said.
The president is engaged in a formal dispute with the IRS over his taxes, according to the report, which found Trump had sometimes used “questionable measures” to reduce his reported income.
“Trump is not a successful business person, at all,” said Richard Murphy, a professor of accounting at Sheffield University management school. “Instead he is an arch-manipulator of borrowed funds, using them to give the appearance of a successful business career when he is, in fact, simply accumulating debt that he might well be unable to repay. The possibility that this might arise during the course of a second term in office is particularly worrying: How can the president go bankrupt?”
The tax returns show the president as an amoral wannabe, Murphy said.
“[He] wants to be rich, he wants to be famous,” Murphy said. “He does not care how or why, and he is not willing to work for it.”
Breaking Banner
Anti-Trump group shows the race war the president has encouraged for four years
A new video shows the shocking reality that people of color have faced since President Donald Trump's supporters have unleashed their fury on the country.
A group of Bernie Sanders supporters who founded the Really American PAC spliced together the outbreak of racism that has been captured on video and how it relates to what Trump has also said publicly about Black Americans, Latinos and the Chinese.
Trump's recent attacks on China for the coronavirus has increased attacks on Asian Americans to the tune of 2,120 incidents of hate between March and June.
Breaking Banner
Michael Cohen says behind closed doors Trump is probably panicking: ‘He’s lost, he’s confused, he’s dazed’
Speaking to MSNBC on Monday about the recent bombshell report about President Donald Trump's taxes, his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, explained that behind closed doors, Trump is likely panicking.
Sunday night, Cohen recalled a conversation in his book in which Trump got a $10 million refund from the IRS, which Trump mocked as "so stupid."
MSNBC host Katy Tur asked Cohen if Trump is inflating and deflating properties' size to either get more in loans or pay less in taxes. Cohen said that he anticipates it's something that the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney are looking into. Complaints have already been filed against the Trump Organization for it.
Breaking Banner
‘I hope you burn’: Man throws a racist fit after encountering interracial family’s Black Lives Matter sign
While doing yard work last weekend, Malia and Jeff Zirkle of Washington state were accosted by a passerby who yelled, “Black lives don’t matter” and “I hope you burn," the Herald Net reports.
The couple shared surveillance video of the incident, which then went viral. The couple also has a Black Lives Matter sign visibly displayed on their front lawn.
“Eventually I realized that this is something that happens, and there are a lot of people who think it doesn’t happen,” said Malia Zirkle, whose father, according to the Herald Net, is half Black.