Trump-loving boater hit with felony charge over threats against neighbor — and then claims to be the victim
One of President Donald Trump’s “beautiful boaters” has been charged with threatening his neighbor in a political dispute.
Pro-Trump boat parade organizer Carlos Enrique Gavidia was charged with one felony count of written threats to kill or do bodily harm after sending a series of profane and harassing texts to his neighbor over an apparent dispute over face masks, reported WPEC-TV.
The 53-year-old Gavidia, whose Instagram page shows him meeting the president and his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., confronted neighbor Paul Edenbaum and his wife Aug. 12 in an outdoor seating area last month at the Admiral’s Cove Marina Cafe in Jupiter.
“F*ck you, you f*cking little Jew!” Gavidia said, according to Edenbaum, and then hurled a vile misogynist slur at his neighbor’s wife.
Gavidia left the café but minutes later sent a misspelled and threatening text to Edenbaum, according to the police report.
“Your such a p*ssy,” Gavida texted his neighbor. “You f*cked with the wrong guy I’m coming for you you’ll see you will see you little f*cking piece of sh*t I’ve got nothing to lose but you have plenty like your life, you have no idea who I am I want to get your little f*cking friends flicking me off calling me names while we’re at the f*cking Marina Cafe you f*cked with the wrong guy. And I don’t play like you p*ssies I play for keeps your f*cking done.”
Edenbaum told police he had no idea what had set Gavidia off, but said his Trump-supporting neighbor had sworn at him via text after an encounter the day before at the café.
Gavidia had approached him without a mask on, which Edenbaum said had made him uncomfortable because he was eating lunch with his father.
“Dude are we no longer friends because I support the president???” Gavidia texted afterward. “I come up say hello and you act like a d*ck. … You classless piece of sh*t.”
That flurry of texts was punctuated with a middle-finger emoji, Edenbam said.
Edenbaum told police the texts made him fearful for his life, and Gavidia admitted to police that he had three verbal altercations with his neighbor on Aug. 11, 12 and 25, and he also admitted to sending the profane texts.
Gavidia’s lawyer, Stuart Kaplan, told the TV station that Edenbaum had become angry over his client’s outspoken support for the president — which included his attendance last week at Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on the White House lawn.
Kaplan said his client had been harassed and taunted by his neighbors to the point where he moved away from Admiral’s Cove.
US expands limitations on Chinese diplomats
The US State Department announced tighter limits on the movements of Chinese diplomats in the country Wednesday, saying it was in retaliation to Beijing's controls on American officials based in China.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China had limited US diplomats' movement and ability to meet with Chinese people for years with rules "far beyond diplomatic norms."
"In the United States, by contrast, PRC diplomats have enjoyed open access to American society, while ignoring sustained US entreaties to improve the balance," he said.
Breaking Banner
Trump-loving GOP lawmaker endorses shooting Black demonstrators — and Facebook removes his post
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who made waves last year during impeachment hearings by hollering about socialism and "unborn life in the womb," found himself at the center of yet another controversy this week.
The Acadiana Advocate reports that Higgins wrote a Facebook post about shooting armed Black demonstrators that the social networking site removed for violating its policies against advocating for violence.
Breaking Banner
McConnell slammed for ‘skinny’ COVID-19 stimulus that ‘won’t help anyone’ except vulnerable GOP senators
Writing for Intelligencer this Wednesday, Ed Kilgore says that Republicans are giving Democrats all the leverage they need in regards to the HEALS Act — the trillion-dollar proposal Republicans unveiled but did not vote on in late July. Now, Mitch McConnell hopes to vote on a “skinny stimulus” -- a measure that is "purely and simply an effort to thread the needle within the Republican conference," Kilgore writes.
McConnell's plan will not include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, which has garnered some pushback from those within his own party.