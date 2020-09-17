Trump mocked for 95-minute ‘slurring’ campaign speech — before crowd ‘packed in like sardines’ in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump gave a fear-filled and factually inaccurate campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Thursday.

The rally, held in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, featured a large crowd closely packed together.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s speech, which lasted approximately 95 minutes:

The beginning of the line for @realDonaldTrump’s rally tomorrow evening(8pmCDT). These patriots camped out for TWO NIGHTS here to guarantee a front-row spot to see their president.

Mosinee, Wisconsin is Trump country! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wOjwEvItNx — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 17, 2020

packed in like sardines. killing your own voters to own the libs pic.twitter.com/PqZvJsOJ2N — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) September 18, 2020

Trump is slurring and sounds tired pic.twitter.com/6MJLw2fpms — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2020

Pres begins campaign speech targeting Biden Town Hall on @cnn. “He’s up there tonight getting softball questions from Anderson Cooper. They don’t ask me questions like that,” said Trump, who has never given @cnn an interview. pic.twitter.com/oPnpMOBNRR — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 18, 2020

While @realDonaldTrump holds a rally in Mosinee, (most of) the @parksandrec cast is raising money for @WisDems (and talking about how to vote here in Wisconsin). pic.twitter.com/cKsMznVTnJ — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) September 18, 2020

LOL he is sooo f…. stupid https://t.co/BecqAbcAYg — Niels Brinch (@nibrtv2) September 18, 2020

Trump, as he talks about the Middle East, is serenaded with a new chant: "No-bel Peace Prize!" — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) September 18, 2020

Clearly Trump didn’t want to draw attention to someone who led troops in battle, believed in alliances, used troops at home to desegregate a school, and countered the Kremlin. #EisenhowerMemorial https://t.co/RYjQ1pCJ1Q — Tim Naftali (@TimNaftali) September 18, 2020

"He did a lousy job. He was a lousy president," says @realDonaldTrump of @BarackObama, complaining his predecessor got so much publicity on the evening TV news for winning the #NobelPeacePrize while he got none for "two nominations." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 18, 2020

It bears repeating– almost no members of the audience here at Donald Trump's Wisconsin rally are wearing masks, and social distancing is impossible, despite guidance from the CDC. https://t.co/mHghhvUy9c — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 18, 2020

Trump on Biden: "He’s shot. He’s shot. President Xi of China is not shot. Putin is not shot." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 18, 2020

“Biden doesn’t know he’s alive,” says Trump. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) September 18, 2020

Trump: "Kamala is considered further left than crazy Bernie." He also continues to mispronounce Harris' name — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 18, 2020

Trump: We won so many lawsuits on the wall and we have the military money, I could build like ten walls with all the money we have pic.twitter.com/zFnefqlIXL — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 18, 2020

"Kamala Harris, that's another great beauty," Trump continues — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 18, 2020

Trump on Harris becoming the country's first woman president: "It can't be her," says she'd be coming in "through the back door." — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) September 18, 2020

Trump is talking about windmills killing birds again. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 18, 2020

The Trump Taj Mahal was notorious for violating anti-money laundering laws https://t.co/HP1YNMmD1F https://t.co/7ha7T9UUG3 — Brent D. Griffiths (@BrentGriffiths) September 18, 2020

About this point in the rally is when people start trickling out. Even if you enjoy the WWE feel, the novelty wears off for a lot of attendees after about 45 minutes. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 18, 2020

Still trying to recover from his vile comments about the military, Trump admits that he stole military funds for his border wall. https://t.co/nPsXl4jxaV — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 18, 2020

"Government of the people, by the people…"

– Lincoln “Ask not what your country can do for you…"

– JFK "The wheel & the wall. You can come back in a thousand years from now, the only two things I know for sure: you're gonna have a wheel & you're gonna have a wall."

– Trump https://t.co/bneAOFUrfB — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 18, 2020

President Trump- speaking tonight from two teleprompters- just mocked Joe Biden for using a teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/5xUtGO2G7a — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) September 18, 2020

Trump, who has teleprompters set up tonight at his rally in Wisconsin, is ridiculing Biden for using teleprompters. Does he think the people in the crowd don’t see the prompters? Or does he think his supporters just don’t care? — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) September 18, 2020

To be fair, at least this shows Trump can read. https://t.co/AOzxzvascS — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) September 18, 2020

In Wisconsin, President Donald Trump admits in 2016, "I should’ve said, ‘Yes, I will,’ except the results of the election, "but you know, I couldn’t do that, because I know how crooked [Hillary Clinton] is, right?" pic.twitter.com/OlczUoapCQ — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 18, 2020

"There's just something wrong with Joe" – Donald Trump. — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) September 18, 2020

“We did a great job in Kenosha.”

— Donald Trump So great that the Real Clear Politics average of recent polls from Wisconsin has Joe Biden opening up a healthy lead. pic.twitter.com/ZdMbYTsrU6 — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) September 18, 2020

Tonight Trump now claims “the radical left hates” Joe Biden So they HATE Biden but he’s also their puppet and also a Trojan horse for socialism — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) September 18, 2020

He then opens a remarkably candid window on his own psychology: that he prefers unsuccessful people around him "because it makes you feels so powerful. I always say, never go out with a successful person." — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) September 18, 2020

Trump now saying China wants Biden. Doesn’t note Russia wants Trump. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) September 18, 2020

We are 47 days away from the 2020 election. President Donald Trump is talking — at length — about Secretary Hillary Clinton's emails. — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) September 18, 2020

Trump rambling from topic to topic. Immigration, new ships, Mexico guarding our border, the Space Force. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) September 18, 2020

To the families and friends of the 200,000 killed by #COVID19, Donald Trump wants you to know that the stock market is doing well. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 18, 2020

Trump rants about how he lost all of his friends & no longer goes to dinner with people, where he'd have discussions about "you don't want to know what we talked about. It was none of your business." He then says "the people I like the best are the people who are less successful" pic.twitter.com/DDKYj2cFXf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2020

We are doing an incredible job on the virus, says Trump. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) September 18, 2020

Trump's side tangent to crowd that's standing in 40-degree weather in Mosinee that he asked for a coat when he arrived and luckily AF1 has everything, TV in closets, etc. — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) September 18, 2020

“I stopped a lot of death.” @realDonaldTrump at his rally tonight in Wisconsin. Fact check: just under 200,000 Americans have died from #COVID19 on his watch. — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 18, 2020

Air Force One pulls away from the Trump hangar rally in Mosinee, WI, after his 1 hr 36 min speech, containing familiar attacks on @joebidenoff. "There's just something wrong with Joe. Trump's upcoming rallies Friday in Minnesota and Saturday in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Ud8dHIrhZN — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 18, 2020