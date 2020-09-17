Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump mocked for 95-minute ‘slurring’ campaign speech — before crowd ‘packed in like sardines’ in Wisconsin

Published

25 mins ago

on

Donald Trump campaigns in Mosinee, WI (screengrab)

President Donald Trump gave a fear-filled and factually inaccurate campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Thursday.

The rally, held in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, featured a large crowd closely packed together.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s speech, which lasted approximately 95 minutes:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump mocked for 95-minute ‘slurring’ campaign speech — before crowd ‘packed in like sardines’ in Wisconsin

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump gave a fear-filled and factually inaccurate campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Thursday.

The rally, held in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, featured a large crowd closely packed together.

Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's speech, which lasted approximately 95 minutes:

https://twitter.com/RSBNetwork/status/1306433275381116928

https://twitter.com/bad_takes/status/1306758848577966081

Trump is slurring and sounds tired pic.twitter.com/6MJLw2fpms

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Former Trump officials are in open revolt against the president like we’ve never seen

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Waves of former officials working for President Donald Trump have consistently turned on him and denounced his conduct throughout his first term in the Oval Office, a trend that only seems to be accelerating as the November election approaches.

Olivia Troye, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence who worked on the coronavirus task force, was the latest to condemn the president in searing terms on Thursday. In an ad for Republican Voters Against Trump, she described the president as callous to the deaths of Americans and only interested in his re-election.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump: A Biden presidency would mean ‘no guns, no religion, no energy, no oil’

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

At President Donald Trump's rally on Thursday night in Mosinee, Wisconsin, he offered his supporters a dire — and baseless — warning about what a Joe Biden presidency would mean for America, and for their lives.

"Remember this in politics — it's always the thing that they say first. That's what they're going to do," said Trump. "No guns, no religion, no energy, no oil. Remember that, remember."

Contrary to Trump's claim, Biden has not called for eliminating any of those four things in his campaign, or indeed at any point of his career in politics.

Watch below:

wut pic.twitter.com/CfrGD5215o

Continue Reading
 
 