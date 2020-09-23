Trump slammed by Republican Army veteran for sabotaging America’s standing the world

Writing in the Quad-City Times this Wednesday, Republican military veteran Christopher Eubanks slammed President Trump, saying that he does not view global cooperation with our liberal allies as a vehicle for attaining stability and prosperity. Instead, he sees it as “some ploy to take advantage of the United States.”

“He does not see military involvement in places like Syria as a necessary cost for spreading democracy and fighting the terrorists abroad so we don’t have to fight them here, but as a favor to foreigners,” he writes. “China’s human rights abuses are not a concern, for example, because he doesn’t see how standing up for human rights makes the U.S. stronger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eubanks goes on to write that under Trump, Russia is getting away with more and more risky behavior, adding that every event that we refuse to counter “will inevitably lead to more aggressive actions by the Russian military. And, eventually, we will be forced to throw a counterpunch on a much larger scale than if we confronted the Russians for their less aggressive behavior.”

Read the full op-ed over at the Quad-City Times.