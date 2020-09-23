Trump slammed by Republican Army veteran for sabotaging America’s standing the world
Writing in the Quad-City Times this Wednesday, Republican military veteran Christopher Eubanks slammed President Trump, saying that he does not view global cooperation with our liberal allies as a vehicle for attaining stability and prosperity. Instead, he sees it as “some ploy to take advantage of the United States.”
“He does not see military involvement in places like Syria as a necessary cost for spreading democracy and fighting the terrorists abroad so we don’t have to fight them here, but as a favor to foreigners,” he writes. “China’s human rights abuses are not a concern, for example, because he doesn’t see how standing up for human rights makes the U.S. stronger.”
Eubanks goes on to write that under Trump, Russia is getting away with more and more risky behavior, adding that every event that we refuse to counter “will inevitably lead to more aggressive actions by the Russian military. And, eventually, we will be forced to throw a counterpunch on a much larger scale than if we confronted the Russians for their less aggressive behavior.”
Read the full op-ed over at the Quad-City Times.
Breaking Banner
‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’s neighbors’ — not her: Grand jury decision sparks shock and horror
A Kentucky grand jury indicted only one of the Louisville police officers who were involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor -- and the internet was outraged.
Brett Hankison, who was fired more than three months after the March 13 killing, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment and others nearby.
Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, who also took part in the raid looking for evidence of drugs, were not indicted.
This was for the act of firing into the surrounding apartments.
Breaking Banner
Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse hit with federal civil rights lawsuit as he awaits trial
A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against Kyle Rittenhouse by four people, Wisconsin Public Radio reports. Rittenhouse is the Illinois teenager who killed two people and wounded another during protests in Kenosha.
The suit, filed by four people, claims Rittenhouse, militia groups, and other individuals violated their constitutional right to protest by using intimidation while inflicting emotional distress and physical harm.
"In our society, heavily armed groups of untrained men are free to possess ludicrous opinions about Hitler having admirable qualities, Black people being intellectually inferior to whites, or our government being controlled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles funded by a Jewish cabal," the complaint reads. "However, when these beliefs turn into a conspiracy to deprive the rest of us of our constitutional guarantees through threats, fear, assault, violence, and murder, then the actions and coordination of these right wing militias become the subject matter of our law."
Breaking Banner
MSNBC’s Al Sharpton blasts ‘grossly insufficient’ charges in Breonna Taylor killing
MSNBC host and civil rights advocate Al Sharpton slammed the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Wednesday.
Former officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. But no other officers involved in the killing were indicted.
“I think it's grossly insufficient,” Sharpton said. “It does not deal with the fact that the life of Breonna Taylor was taken. It does not address her being a victim of being killed. The value of her life is not at all addressed in these charges.”