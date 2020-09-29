Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden takes on Donald Trump in the first presidential debate

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Joe Biden and Donald Trump (screengrabs)

America gathered in living rooms, recently re-opened bars or socially distanced by themselves for the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

The debate is being hosted at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is moderating the debate and has decided upon the following topics:

  • The Trump and Biden Records
  • The Supreme Court
  • Covid-19
  • The Economy
  • Race and Violence in our Cities
  • The Integrity of the Election

The debate is scheduled to begin at 9:00 Eastern and will run for 90 minutes. There are not any commercial breaks scheduled during the discussion.

Watch the first 2020 general election debate:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter busted for hate-fueled signs in Biden supporter’s yard saying ‘Black lives only matter when they’re dead’

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

A supporter of President Donald Trump was busted for throwing racist signs into a family's yard as he drove by.

First Coast News said Tuesday that the man told police he did it out of spite, the report from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

The scene unfolded as a woman witnessed a silver Chrysler 300 with the driver throwing signs into her yard and the yard of her relatives.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump suffering ‘pretty evident mental decline’ as his allies try to portray Biden as senile

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

In a segment that aired on Fox News Tuesday, former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson peddled the conspiracy theory that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is so senile he can only speak one sentence at a time and needs a teleprompter to sound coherent when doing so.

"Something is going on with this man at this point. I mean, they keep him locked away for 90 percent of the time," Jackson said in the segment. "And then when they have a little window where they think he might not be able to put a few sentences together, they break him out, they have him read from a teleprompter. I think it's completely reasonable to ask if he's being medicated...because he has had a few times where he's come out and he's looked a little bit more energetic than he's typically looked over the last few months..."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Obvious propaganda’: Experts blast Trump DNI for declassifying ‘unverified’ anti-Clinton ‘Russian disinformation’

Published

45 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

The Director of National Intelligence, pro-Trump former MAGA congressman John Ratcliffe, has just declassified and released what is being described as "unverified" Russian chatter and "disinformation" that suggests Hillary Clinton may have been in touch with the Russians in an attempt to help her 2016 presidential campaign.

Ratcliffe, just hours before Tuesday night's presidential debate, sent a letter to Republican Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, who is facing his own major re-election challenge.

Continue Reading
 
 
