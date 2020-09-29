WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden takes on Donald Trump in the first presidential debate
America gathered in living rooms, recently re-opened bars or socially distanced by themselves for the first presidential debate on Tuesday.
The debate is being hosted at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is moderating the debate and has decided upon the following topics:
- The Trump and Biden Records
- The Supreme Court
- Covid-19
- The Economy
- Race and Violence in our Cities
- The Integrity of the Election
The debate is scheduled to begin at 9:00 Eastern and will run for 90 minutes. There are not any commercial breaks scheduled during the discussion.
Watch the first 2020 general election debate:
