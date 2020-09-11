Quantcast
WATCH: Moderator cringes as Trump supporter hilariously goes off the rails during Senate debate

Published

1 min ago

on

Maine U.S. Senate debate moderator (screengrab)

Things got weird during a campaign debate among Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and the candidates seeking to replace her.

One of the candidates on stage was independent candidate Max Linn, who supports President Donald Trump.

“How would you ensure that everyone who needs health care has access to it and can afford it?” Linn was asked.

Linn replied that he had to be different and said he was going to put the question aside.

“I would ask that you stick with the question,” the moderator replied.

“Request denied,” Linn said.

As Linn rambled on, a second debate moderator interrupted to try and keep the discussion to the topic at hand.

“Request denied again,” Linn responded, as he went on to praise the moderators.

He also said he doesn’t want to be judged on his answer.

Linn’s answer received a great deal of discussion online, here’s some of what people were saying:

