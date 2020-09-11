WATCH: Moderator cringes as Trump supporter hilariously goes off the rails during Senate debate
Things got weird during a campaign debate among Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and the candidates seeking to replace her.
One of the candidates on stage was independent candidate Max Linn, who supports President Donald Trump.
“How would you ensure that everyone who needs health care has access to it and can afford it?” Linn was asked.
Linn replied that he had to be different and said he was going to put the question aside.
“I would ask that you stick with the question,” the moderator replied.
“Request denied,” Linn said.
As Linn rambled on, a second debate moderator interrupted to try and keep the discussion to the topic at hand.
“Request denied again,” Linn responded, as he went on to praise the moderators.
He also said he doesn’t want to be judged on his answer.
.@MaxLinn4Senate goes off-script, just a bit #DecisionMaine #mepolitics #MaxLinn pic.twitter.com/2mIIfXLTcY
— NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) September 12, 2020
Linn’s answer received a great deal of discussion online, here’s some of what people were saying:
This is simultaneously the best and worst debate answer I have ever heard. #MESen pic.twitter.com/zkDYm3cFRu
— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) September 11, 2020
I don’t know anything about Max Linn, but he seems like the type of person who would get into a drunken argument with the host of a pub trivia. https://t.co/MEuzs5aYmg
— Justin Franz (@jfranz88) September 12, 2020
Max Linn would've been one hell of a character on The Office.#DecisionMaine #askmax
— Andy Austin (@andyaustinmaine) September 11, 2020
Next time I'm in a debate and someone asks me a question I don't wanna answer or am not prepared to answer I'm gonna Max Linn that motherfucker and say "Request Denied"
— Max 🥰 (@SandeferSays) September 12, 2020
Oh Max Linn, you're supposed to at least pretend your answer has something to do with the question, you can't just come right out and tell them you're going to ignore it! Rookie political mistake.
— 🆘Rev Magdalen |This is fascism and I reject it. (@revmagdalen) September 12, 2020
Maine Senatorial Debate Drinking Game: Drink from your decorative lighthouse of Allen’s Coffee Brandy every time Max Linn says “request denied.” pic.twitter.com/wNd1lR091L
— Sam Shepherd (@SamShepME) September 11, 2020
Max Linn: Request Denied! 😂 pic.twitter.com/hO3HP0SD9I
— Paul Robeson (@No_Signal00) September 12, 2020
Max Linn declares he won't answer questions as asked, as part of his strategy. I didn't know you could do that. #mepolitics
— Mike Tipping (@miketipping) September 11, 2020
Max Linn is an asshole.
My opinion after 5 minutes of watching this Senate Debate for Maine Senate seat
— Lori (@lorismile1) September 11, 2020
Idk. Susan Collins seems a little slow on the uptake in this debate. It seemed more like a debate between Sara Gideon and Lisa Savage, with Collins chiming in about ye goode olde days. Only to have Max Linn scream some random shit and everyone try not to look at him crazy.
— R.H. Dobson (@twofingers87) September 12, 2020
Max Linn may have stolen the show, but this is what Mainers will remember 👇
”Collins won't say in debate who she'll vote for in November” https://t.co/fz6qDF8byL
— Rachel Irwin (@rachelgirwin) September 12, 2020
Max Linn was annoying but it seems to have worked. He got the most Google searches out of all the candidates tonight. #MESen pic.twitter.com/rlUG0Q7bHv
— Jessy Han (@hjessy_) September 12, 2020
