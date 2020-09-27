When can New Yorkers expect General Election results? City and state officials give different answers
New Yorkers soon head to the polls (photo: Edwin J. Torres/Mayoral Photo Office)The 2020 general election results in New York City may not be known until mid-December, six weeks after Election Day, according to Michael Ryan, the executive director of the New York City Board of Elections.Ryan told members of the New York City Council Friday that New Yorkers could expect election results between December 8 and 15, around the same length of time it took in the primaries but ages beyond the unofficial results New Yorkers have come to expect on election night. The timeline means certified results w…
This GOP senator just proposed a bill to help Trump undermine the election
A new bill proposed by Republican Sen. Rick Scott is "entirely unworkable," Slate reported Thursday evening, but demonstrates the GOP's intense desire to make sure millions of votes aren't counted in the general election by severely restricting the time frame during which they can be tallied.
The Orwellian-named "Help America Vote Act of 2020," which Scott proposed Thursday, would help to codify President Donald Trump's desire, stated last week, to ensure that the preliminary tally of votes on Election Day will count as the final vote count in the election.
Amy Coney Barrett’s membership in her controversial ‘covenant group’ should be probed by Democrats: Catholic theologian
Appearing on CNN early Sunday morning, Massimo Faggioli -- Professor of Theology and Religious Studies at Villanova University -- said the Senate Democrats are within their rights to question Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett about her religion with a focus on her specific beliefs that he asserted are out of the mainstream -- even within the church.
Speaking with CNN host Martin Savidge, Faggioli made the case that Barrett is part of a fringe "covenant" group within the Catholic religion that should be brought to light to understand how she views the world.
'Why is her devotion so much more problematic?" the CNN host asked.
The Trump years have proved to be an ethical Whack-a-Mole game in which the taxpayer is always the loser
Maybe it has ever been thus, but Donald Trump is using our tax dollars to send to potential voters in an outwardly political effort.
Recent efforts, for example, include ponying up an extra $13 billion more dollars in pandemic aid for big agriculture under the name of expanded aid to farmers in rural America whose support Trump needs, and a late-inning aid package to Puerto Rico – three years after the hurricanes that devastated the island – in what amounts to begging disrupted Puerto Ricans in Florida to see things his way.