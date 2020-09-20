With in-person campaigning limited, Kamala Harris rallies Black NC voters virtually
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black voters historically make up a huge voting bloc for the Democratic Party, and the Biden campaign is working to further motivate the key demographic even as it limits in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemicWith voting underway in North Carolina, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, along with the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, hosted a virtual rally focused on the state Friday night. The event commemorated Friday’s inaugural National Black Voter Day, a day created by the National Urban League, BET, and many civil rights organization…
2020 Election
Trump associates worry his gloating about Ginsburg replacement will blow up in his face: report
According to interviews in Politico with former associates of Donald Trump, the president is reveling in the fact he may very well be able to make a third lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court before the November election but it is only a matter of time before he goes overboard and causes another controversy.
With the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the president is riding high because it has knocked reports of a poor economy and over 200,000 dead from the coronavirus pandemic off the front pages giving Trump a reprieve as the election nears.
2020 Election
Groups plan vigil outside Supreme Court and national solidarity events to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg
National advocacy groups joined together Saturday to organize a candlelight vigil outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.—and encourage solidarity events across the country—to honor the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday after a long battle with cancer at the age of 87.
"She gave all she could, with literally all she had. Now it's our turn," says a Facebook event for the D.C. gathering, hosted by Women's March, Planned Parenthood Action, Demand Justice, and UltraViolet. "Tonight, join us in front of the U.S. Supreme Court at 8 pm ET" or "in solidarity at your local courthouse."
2020 Election
Trump says he will name woman to succeed Ginsburg on Supreme Court
With less than two months to go before the US election, galvanized Democrats are pushing back furiously on Trump's desire to 'to move quickly' on the nomination process
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would nominate a woman to succeed late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The president's desire to "to move quickly" on the process, despite Democrats' vehement opposition, is likely to dominate the campaigns – alongside other hot-button issues such as the coronavirus and America's ongoing racial reckoning – ahead of the November 3 election.