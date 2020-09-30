‘You’re going with that weak-ass argument here?’: Chris Cuomo hands it to Ted Cruz in fiery clash

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) came to CNN ready with allegations that President Donald Trump “broke you guys,” instead of being willing to discuss actual policy issues.
CNN host Chris Cuomo wouldn’t let him have it, accusing the Texas senator of a “weak-ass argument.”
It devolved into a contentious clash as Cuomo poked Cruz for hypocrisy over the healthcare debate, in which Cruz just blocked the pre-existing conditions bill. The senator lamented that Democrats are filibustering everything and that they don’t want to pass any bills.
“Have they read Green Eggs and Ham yet?” Cuomo mocked, recalling the time Cruz took to the Senate floor with a filibuster in which he read the Dr. Seuss book.
Cruz chastised him, asking if he wanted to talk about real issues, but Cuomo shot back that he was merely pointing out the hypocrisy when he saw it.
When Cuomo brought up Trump saying telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” and refusing to denounce white supremacy, Cruz attacked former Vice President Joe Biden for speaking at Sen. Robert Byrd’s funeral. Byrd was a member of the KKK until he was ultimately reformed, renounced the group and denounced racism. The late Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis even wrote about his life after his death.
The debate moved onto COVID-19 where Cruz attacked Cuomo’s brother and it devolved into the two talking over each other from there.
See the debate below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Robert Murray, former CEO of Murray Energy, filed for Black lung benefits after fighting regulations for the disease.
According to West Virginia Public Radio reported on the filing at the Department of Labor Wednesday, recalling that Murray and his company fought mine safety regulations aimed at protecting those in the field from the disease.
“I founded the company and created 8,000 jobs there until the move to end coal use. I am still chairman of the board,” he wrote on the form, which was obtained by the Ohio Valley ReSource, said WVPR. “We’re in bankruptcy, and due to my health could not handle the president and CEO job any longer.”
On Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told CNBC that there was no question the Republican Party was going to take care of people with pre-existing health conditions if the Supreme Court invalidates the Affordable Care Act.
“Every Republican agrees we’re going to protect pre-existing conditions,” said Cruz. “100 out of 100 senators agree we’re going to protect pre-existing conditions regardless of what happens with Obamacare.”
Just two days later, he moved to block a Senate amendment sponsored by a colleague, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), that would do exactly that.
Ari Melber entered a contentious debate with John Bolton live on MSNBC's The Beat Wednesday following a mash-up of clips wherein members of the democratic party called Bolton "a disgrace," as well as "a political opportunist and a profiteer."
Melber pushed Bolton on his decision to withhold information from the impeachment hearings of President Donald J. Trump.
"You said this mattered. You said this was vital. And then you withheld the testimony claiming there was some sort of legal reason," Melber said. "Then later you published this book. So your response to this criticism?"