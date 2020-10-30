Americans defend healthcare workers after Trump says Docs get ‘like $2000 more’ if they say a patient died from COVID-19

Healthcare works are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic President Donald Trump is making worse by his refusal to advocate for basic common sense behaviors to stop the spread and by holding rallies that pack supporters in close together, while few wear masks.

A recent study found in 82% of areas where Trump has held as rally recently coronavirus cases surged.

So it’s especially offensive to Americans that doctors, nurses, technicians, and other healthcare workers putting their lives and their families’ lives in the direct line of danger every day to save lives that President Donald Trump just told another lie about the deadly pandemic: blame doctors for the huge number of cases.

Trump literally just said doctors falsely attribute deaths to COVID-19 because they make thousands of dollars more if they do.

That’s absolutely false.

“You know in Germany if you have a bad heart and you’re ready to die, or if you have cancer and you’re going to be dying soon, and you catch COVID, that happens, we mark it down to COVID. You know, our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID, you know that, right?” Trump asked the crowd, sharing the lie as his supporters cheer.

“So what they do they say, ‘I’m sorry, but everyone dies of COVID,'” Trump continued lying. “But in Germany and other places, if you have a heart attack or if you have cancer, you’re terminally ill, and you catch COVID then they say you died of cancer, you died of heart attack. With us, ‘When in doubt, choose COVID.'”

“Now, they’ll say, it’s terrible what he said.”

“It’s like $2000 more, so you could only get more money. This could only happen to us.”

Trump: You know our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID pic.twitter.com/HBSTvXcdnh — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 30, 2020

Medical professionals, healthcare workers and experts, and people from all over in general are outraged.

My doctor friends talk about their physical exhaustion, the emotional toll of patients suffering & dying without their families, and their frustration over the lack of equipment or leadership. Haven’t heard about the sweet COVID cash the president claims they’re getting. Weird. https://t.co/Kzip0wXdM5 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 30, 2020

More than 1,000 health care workers have DIED from COVID. A competent President would have prevented that. Trump not only failed that, he now is attacking the victims. https://t.co/2Cvm80uKNF — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) October 30, 2020

Pres. Trump using his last few campaign days to go after America’s frontline healthcare workers https://t.co/54tOAQuAdd — Michael George (@MikeGeorgeCBS) October 30, 2020

As the spouse of a doctor, I cannot tell you how angry this makes me. And he’s saying this in my home state of all places. #VoteHimOut https://t.co/IuMbbfiAJT — Jason Shaw (@shawboy278) October 30, 2020

@realDonaldTrump – I am a doctor from Germany and I tell you: Stop using us as an example for your lies! Your every word is a cruel lie and a slap in the face to all the doctors in the world who do everything to save lives – lives that you trample under foot! IDIOT!! #MAGA2020 https://t.co/UL4dpzHDzy — Dzana Gellert (@Dzana1407) October 30, 2020

If this were true, you’d think the wannabe dictator who pretends he can do anything with his executive orders would do something about this “fraud.” The fact that all he’s done is super-spread this is lie is proof he knows it’s a lie. https://t.co/c0d6qBs8rM — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 30, 2020

The quote from a doctor that haunts me is, how awful it is in the middle of all this when you even “have to fight the person who’s supposed to have your back.” Donald Trump has NEVER had anyone’s back. Ever. And he never will. https://t.co/nTFZveLqrb — Kathy NJ (@ecclesias) October 30, 2020

In the last 3 days Trump has falsely attacked firefighters, doctors, and law enforcement. “I will always have your back.” (Knife in hand) https://t.co/0sY6YltaL5 — HellvinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 30, 2020

Scientists, teachers, doctors, governors… I’m losing track of everyone we’re supposed to blame other than Trump. https://t.co/U6ZaCoT87p — Aaron Rossi (@AaronJRossi) October 30, 2020

This abomination is now slandering doctors.

In the middle of a pandemic. https://t.co/nyEoTGZa4V — Kiel Christianson (@GolfWriterKiel) October 30, 2020