Amy Kennedy is leading Trumpster Jeff Van Drew in a closely watched South Jersey congressional race
Democrat Amy Kennedy is holding a narrow lead in her campaign to unseat New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew, according to a new poll, a sign of the party-switching congressman’s vulnerability in a competitive South Jersey district.The Monmouth University survey released Monday found that Kennedy, a former teacher who lives in Brigantine and is married to former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, leads Van Drew among registered voters, 49% to 44%. That advantage falls within the survey’s margin of error. Van Drew, a longtime conservative Democrat who was elected to Congress in 2018, became …
2020 Election
Trump didn’t like the two questions reporters shouted as he left Walter Reed: report
President Donald J. Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center wearing a mask and gesturing as he headed back to the White House. But it was what happened before he sat down in his vehicle that made reporters' heads turn.
Yahoo’s Hunter Walker was the traveling print pool reporter who shouted the two questions Trump declined to acknowledge.
"Mr. President, how many of your staff are sick?" Walker asked. "How many of your staff are sick?"
Walker then asked, "Do you think you might be a superspreader, Mr. President?"
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7wnhzr
“Nicolle, I’m pretty certain he didn’t like those two questions,” MSNBC’S Brian Williams said.
2020 Election
Trump campaign discussing plans to appoint its own state electors — no matter the results: report
Trump campaign officials and legal advisers are reportedly preparing to appoint their own state electors as a way to secure victory in a contested election, a move that would precipitate an unprecedented constitutional crisis.
2020 Election
Biden moves ahead of Trump in poll of Miami-Dade’s Hispanic voters
MIAMI — Cuban-American voters continue to favor President Donald Trump over Joe Biden in Miami-Dade County, but more are moving toward the Democratic nominee, boosting Biden’s chances of winning battleground Florida, according to a poll by Bendixen & Amandi International and the Miami Herald.Conducted Oct. 1-4 — beginning two days after the first Trump-Biden debate and the day before Trump announced he had contracted the coronavirus, and released ahead of Biden’s visit Monday to Miami — the poll of 600 likely voters found Biden leading Trump 57% to 37% in Miami-Dade County. Biden’s 20-point le... (more…)