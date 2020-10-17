Biden-Harris not quite all-in in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — On MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” on Wednesday night, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris revealed that she was about to launch an in-person campaign swing across some crucial electoral terrain.“I’m going to be in North Carolina and Ohio and Pennsylvania and, I think, Texas,” Harris said.Harris thought correctly. Texas was on her itinerary for this weekend, much to the delight of Texas Democrats, who would love for their state, in recent decades the cornerstone of the Republican electoral majority, to be viewed and treated by its national ticket as the biggest ba…
AUSTIN, Texas — On MSNBC's "Rachel Maddow Show" on Wednesday night, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris revealed that she was about to launch an in-person campaign swing across some crucial electoral terrain."I'm going to be in North Carolina and Ohio and Pennsylvania and, I think, Texas," Harris said.Harris thought correctly. Texas was on her itinerary for this weekend, much to the delight of Texas Democrats, who would love for their state, in recent decades the cornerstone of the Republican electoral majority, to be viewed and treated by its national ticket as the biggest ba...
As Biden threatens in Georgia, Trump aims to turn out rural voters
MACON, Ga. — Racing to squeeze more support from heavily Republican rural areas, President Donald Trump promised a "red wave" would crush Democrats in November and touted his administration's agricultural programs at an outdoor rally that underscored Georgia's tight race for the White House.Throughout his Friday speech to more than 1,000 supporters packing a Macon airport, Trump said he had no doubt Georgia would remain in the GOP column in November, despite polls showing Joe Biden threatening to become the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.The president sprinkled his remarks with s...
Biden or Trump? Autoworkers back their guy
FLINT, Mich. — Inside General Motors Co.'s Flint Assembly plant, autoworkers are staking out both sides of the aisle — a reflection of the political division cleaving the Michigan electorate less than 20 days before the election.Richard Incrocci says he loves his union as he stands in the parking lot of the United Auto Workers Local 598 hall that proudly displays Biden/Harris signs out front. So does his co-worker Lori Welch.But they are divided over who should sit in the Oval Office the next four years, who could lead the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, who's best equipped to st...