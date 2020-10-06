Biden: Hispanic voters in Florida can ‘put nation on new path forward’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden courted Cuban, Haitian and Venezuelan voters in Florida’s largest county on Monday, offering promises for the economy, the pandemic and the countries they immigrated from as many were receiving their vote-by-mail ballots.If he wins Florida, Biden suggested during a stop in Little Haiti, he’d win the presidency.And, he said, in a close race in Florida, every vote in every community matters. “Folks, the Haitian community by itself — if the turnout is like it was the last time — the Haitian community itself could determine the outc…
Democrats are now ‘nearly 2:1 favorites’ to win the U.S. Senate in November: elections prognosticator
Democrats have strengthened their position in the battle for control of the United States Senate, according to a new report by 538's Nate Silver.
"While we've all been focusing on the presidency, the Senate has moved out of toss-up range and Democrats are now nearly 2:1 favorites. A long way from a sure thing, but trending poorly for the GOP," Silver explained.
After running 40,000 simulations through his elections forecaster, Silver found Democrats running in 66% of scenarios, with Republicans only holding control in 34% of forecasts.
Biden bets big on Texas as Trump drags down Republicans in the Lone Star State: report
Democrats may have written off the state of Texas to Republicans during an election year for decades, but the tone is changing with a new ad buy reverberating through the southern part of the U.S. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is investing $5.8 million in the Lone Star State this election cycle. The advertising blitz is scheduled to run the duration of the next 29 days until Election Day 2020.
While Biden has yet to pay a visit during his presidential campaign, his investment is "a hell of a lot more than anybody else ever spent, that’s for sure,” said Texas Democratic Party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa. “This is a very good sign.”
Widespread shock after Trump removes mask before entering White House: ‘What in the hell is going on?’
During a planned photo-op at the White House, President Donald J. Trump walked up one flight of stairs and subsequently removed his mask - endangering nearby staff, reporters and Secret Service members. The world was watching and the ultimate showman played it up - the way he has his entire life. Except something was different this time: the high-profile COVID-19 positive patient was visibly gasping for air.
"President Trump is not setting a good example at how to respond in this pandemic," Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) told CNN's Erin Bernett on Outfront Monday night.
On MSNBC, former Florida congressman David Jolly said, “We’ve got a COVID hot spot at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."