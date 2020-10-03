Biden, once mocked by Trump, now the only man on campaign trail
Grand Rapids (United States) (AFP) – For months Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for his cautious campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic.But with the president in quarantine from Friday after testing positive for Covid-19, his Trump train derailed for now, Democratic challenger Biden has the stage to himself one month before Election Day.It is too soon to predict how Trump’s diagnosis could impact the White House race, already the most turbulent US presidential battle of modern times and one repeatedly upended by history-making events.But the irony of the latest twist in the septuagenarian s…
2020 Election
‘A mess’: Here’s why the presidential election could be upended if one of the candidates dies
The bombshell news, in the wee hours on Friday morning, that President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Trump adviser Hope Hicks had all tested positive for COVID-19 is sparking discussions about the presidential line of succession. And to make matters even more complicated, the U.S. is only a month away from a presidential election. Rick Hasen, an expert on U.S. election law and a professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine, asks the following question on his Election Law Blog: "what happens if a presidential candidate dies or is incapacitated before Election Day?"
2020 Election
Trump is hospitalized and now his campaign manager has also tested positive for COVID-19
Yet another top Donald Trump confidante has tested positive for COVID-19 as the president is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Not long after Kellyanne Conway announced she has tested positive for coronavirus, it was reported that Trump's 2020 campaign manager also has the virus.
"Donald Trump’s campaign manager has tested positive for Covid-19, dealing another blow to his reelection effort on a day that saw the president and the head of the Republican National Committee report contracting the disease as well. Bill Stepien received his diagnosis Friday evening and was experiencing what one senior campaign official described as 'mild flu-like symptoms.' People familiar with the situation said the 42-year-old Stepien plans to quarantine until he recovers," Politico reported Friday evening.
2020 Election
Embattled GOP senator tests positive for COVID — only 32 days before Election Day
Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), who is currently being challenged by U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came Friday following President Donald J. Trump's admission to Walter Reed Hospital. Tillis and Trump were in close quarters at the White House Saturday. He met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday.
"Over the last few months, I've been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive," Tillis said in a statement Friday. "I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I've been in close contact with."