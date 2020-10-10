Celebrities to lead TED global call to act on climate crisis
San Francisco (AFP) – The Pope and Prince William will join activists, artists, celebrities and politicians on Saturday at a free streamed TED event aimed at unifying people to confront the climate crisis.The Countdown program will kick off on the TED channel at YouTube starting at 8 am (1500 GMT) in California and feature 50 speakers, the pontiff and the second-in-line to the British throne among them.”You’ll be hearing from all different kinds of folks from all walks of life; from the front lines to the grassroots to the treetops,” actor Mark Ruffalo, who is among the Countdown hosts, said d…
Twitter shuts Iran-based network fanning flames of US race protests
Twitter said it has closed an Iran-based network of accounts fanning the flames around racial justice protests in the US sparked by the death of George Floyd.
Floyd's death on May 25 became a symbol of what many say is systemic racism and abuse of African Americans by police, and has sparked months of often violent protests across the US.
The network of more than 100 accounts "artificially amplified" conversations on topics including Floyd's death, Black Lives Matter and social justice issues, the platform said in a statement Thursday.
Twitter also said it had closed more than 900 accounts linked to the Thai army for attacking prominent opposition figures and diffusing pro-government and military propaganda.
UN’s World Food Program wins the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
The World Food Program on Friday won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe.
The announcement was made in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Nobel Committee.
The Nobel Committee said that the coronavirus pandemic has added to the hunger faced by millions of people around the world and called on governments to ensure that WFP and other aid organizations receive the financial support necessary to feed them.
There was no shortage of causes or candidates on this year’s list, with 211 individuals and 107 organizations nominated ahead of the Feb. 1 deadline.
Arctic odyssey ends, bringing home tales of alarming ice loss
The biggest Arctic expedition in history will return to the German port of Bremerhaven on Monday after a year-long mission, bringing home observations from scientists that sea ice is melting at a "dramatic rate" in the region.
Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be no grand fanfare when the German Alfred Wegener Institute's Polarstern ship docks.
But the information gathered by researchers as the ship drifted through the ocean trapped in ice will be vital to helping scientists understand the effects of climate change.
In the summer, the researchers saw for themselves the dramatic effects of global warming on ice in the region, considered "the epicentre of climate change", according to mission leader Markus Rex.