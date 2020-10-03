‘Delicious cake’ and free Teslas: This week on the US campaign trail
Washington (AFP) – The announcement that President Donald Trump has coronavirus has shaken the run up to US elections on November 3.While the future of Trump’s campaigning efforts remains up in the air, the past week, which included one of the most chaotic presidential debates in US memory, provided a potpourri of odd and wacky moments.’Inshallah’During Tuesday’s debate, as Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden went toe to toe on stage in Cleveland, Ohio, the former vice president seemed exasperated by Trump’s insistence that he would go public with his taxes, a longstanding promise on whic…
‘A mess’: Here’s why the presidential election could be upended if one of the candidates dies
The bombshell news, in the wee hours on Friday morning, that President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Trump adviser Hope Hicks had all tested positive for COVID-19 is sparking discussions about the presidential line of succession. And to make matters even more complicated, the U.S. is only a month away from a presidential election. Rick Hasen, an expert on U.S. election law and a professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine, asks the following question on his Election Law Blog: "what happens if a presidential candidate dies or is incapacitated before Election Day?"
Trump is hospitalized and now his campaign manager has also tested positive for COVID-19
Yet another top Donald Trump confidante has tested positive for COVID-19 as the president is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Not long after Kellyanne Conway announced she has tested positive for coronavirus, it was reported that Trump's 2020 campaign manager also has the virus.
"Donald Trump’s campaign manager has tested positive for Covid-19, dealing another blow to his reelection effort on a day that saw the president and the head of the Republican National Committee report contracting the disease as well. Bill Stepien received his diagnosis Friday evening and was experiencing what one senior campaign official described as 'mild flu-like symptoms.' People familiar with the situation said the 42-year-old Stepien plans to quarantine until he recovers," Politico reported Friday evening.
Embattled GOP senator tests positive for COVID — only 32 days before Election Day
Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), who is currently being challenged by U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came Friday following President Donald J. Trump's admission to Walter Reed Hospital. Tillis and Trump were in close quarters at the White House Saturday. He met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday.
"Over the last few months, I've been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive," Tillis said in a statement Friday. "I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I've been in close contact with."