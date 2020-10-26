Experts: COVID-exposed Pence putting others at risk as he continues to campaign for Trump

Asked whether Pence was putting others at risk by campaigning, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that, “the short answer is yes.” Pence should receive frequent tests, maintain physical distance from others and wear a medical-grade N95 mask at all times, Gottlieb said Sunday on CBS News’s Face the Nation.

“There’s ways to try to provide a measure of protection around the vice president or protect other people from the risk if the vice president does contract the infection, but they need to be very explicit about the risk that they’re taking,” he said.

Pence chairs the White House’s coronavirus task force and has repeatedly ignored the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines regarding mask-wearing and social distancing.