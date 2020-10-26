Experts: COVID-exposed Pence putting others at risk as he continues to campaign for Trump
Asked whether Pence was putting others at risk by campaigning, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that, “the short answer is yes.” Pence should receive frequent tests, maintain physical distance from others and wear a medical-grade N95 mask at all times, Gottlieb said Sunday on CBS News’s Face the Nation.
“There’s ways to try to provide a measure of protection around the vice president or protect other people from the risk if the vice president does contract the infection, but they need to be very explicit about the risk that they’re taking,” he said.
Pence chairs the White House’s coronavirus task force and has repeatedly ignored the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines regarding mask-wearing and social distancing.
In contrast, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris canceled several days of campaign stops after two people around her tested positive.
Pence has backed down from presiding over a Senate vote on Judge Amy Comey Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court Monday after Senate Democrats urged him to reconsider his attendance.
“With five of your closest aides recently testing positive for COVID-19, it is not a risk worth taking. We ask you to reconsider,” Democratic senators said in a letter to Pence. “Not only would your presence in the Senate Chamber tomorrow be a clear violation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, it would also be a violation of common decency and courtesy.”
“Nothing about your presence in the Senate tomorrow can be considered essential. You will not need to cast the deciding vote to break a tie. Your presence tomorrow would be purely ceremonial,” the senators added.
‘It’s been a disaster’: Republican evangelical says Trump ‘is not the savior of the universe’ — so she flipped
Speaking to MSNBC on Monday, a self-described Republican evangelical former supporter of President Donald Trump said that she's turning to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Talking to reporter Chris Jansing in her yard in Ohio, Hannah explained that she found it "so discouraging" to watch Trump not take the coronavirus seriously.
"In one sense he was saying it is not a big deal and it's just going to go away," she said. "And then we find out he was lying about that, knowing the danger and not wanting to tell us."
But it was Cindy, who was the big surprise. She's been an anti-Planned Parenthood activist, for whom abortion was her top issue. But she came to the realization that no president can unilaterally change the country's abortion laws.
Trump is dragging down Republicans in Pennsylvania — and Democrats could take the Assembly: report
If Democratic voters show up in the next week they could finally capture the Pennsylvania legislature.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, President Donald Trump's popularity in the suburbs has also dragged Republican candidates down the ballot into losses.
"Democratic candidates and outside groups are outspending Republicans by a margin of more than three to one across the most competitive battleground districts, according to data from the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. Democrats need a net gain of nine seats to win a majority," said the report. "Republicans have a tighter grip on control of the state Senate, though Democrats are also spending heavily in their bid to flip the four seats necessary for an effective majority."
GOP’s Loeffler to attend Senate vote on Barrett’s confirmation even after her staffers test positive for COVID-19
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has chosen to disregard Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and will be breaking quarantine so that she can attend the vote Monday to confirm President Donald J. Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Although Loeffler tested negative for coronavirus, two of her staffers just tested positive.
According to the CDC, individuals should quarantine if they have been in "close contact" with another person who has COVID-19, a term that the CDC defines by a set of criteria, including if a person was "within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more." COVID-19 symptoms may develop between 2-14 days after an individual is exposed, according to the CDC.