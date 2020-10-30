Experts: Virtually all scenarios lead to ‘street-level violence’ if Trump refuses to accept election loss

Attorneys for both President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are preparing for almost any post-election scenario, but some observers see grave danger ahead.

A panel of 100 experts — pollsters, strategists and former federal employees — simulated various scenarios where the president contested an election loss, taking into consideration lawsuits and recounts, and found alarming results, reported Politico.

“Virtually all ended with street-level violence and a constitutional crisis,” said a person familiar with the Transition Integrity Project’s findings.

Both campaigns say they’re prepared for any scenario, and both candidates say their opponent would be to blame for any post-election chaos.

“Here’s a possible outcome we should be concerned about,” said Trump campaign spokesperson Thea McDonald. “Joe Biden doesn’t accept the results when President Trump wins re-election, following Hillary Clinton’s call for Biden not to concede ‘under any circumstances.’”

But the president has repeatedly signaled that he believes the Supreme Court — to which he appointed three justices, including one confirmed just this week — should decide a close election, and he has encouraged armed supporters to show up at likely Democratic polling locations as “observers.”

“The idea that the United States of America — one of the oldest democracies and a long standing democracy — which has not had such a problem in years is now going to have a problem just because Donald Trump is inventing it is outrageous,” said David Lublin, an elections expert at American University.