Fired Buffalo police officer who contends she stopped another cop from choking a man finds new support — in Chicago
CHICAGO — The arts collective at the Inner-City Muslim Action Network on Chicago’s Southwest Side supports artists from across the country, encouraging them to inspire change through storytelling.But the details of Cariol Horne’s story, shared there during a summer of intense national conversation over police abuse, struck an unusually troubling note — Horne has maintained for 15 years that she was fired from the Buffalo Police Department because she broke ranks and saved a man who was being choked by another cop during an arrest.Her dismissal, when she was just shy of 20 years on the job, cos…
This doctor says Trump’s not crazy: He doesn’t even ‘remember what happened yesterday’
This conclusion has been reached after more than four years of observing Trump's public behavior. Other mental health professionals, most notably the president's niece, Mary Trump, who is a psychologist, as well as Dr. Justin Frank (author of "Trump on the Couch") have reached the same conclusion after expertly observing Trump's behavior for years or decades.
Experts explain there’s only one way for Trump to win — because voters can’t stand him
President Donald Trump has never earned the support of 50 percent of voters, which puts a major damper on his chances of winning re-election.
That's why the president and his Republican allies are doing everything they can to suppress the number of votes that will be counted, especially in areas that are expected to lean toward Democrat Joe Biden, reported Politico.
“What we have seen this year, which is completely unprecedented … is a concerted national Republican effort across the country in every one of the states that has had a legal battle to make it harder for citizens to vote,” said Trevor Potter, a former chair of the Federal Election Commission who also served as general counsel for both of John McCain’s presidential campaigns. “There just has been this unrelenting Republican attack on making it easier to vote.”
REVEALED: Trump’s DOJ moved to squash probe into Turkish bank after lobbying from Erdogan
A major new investigation from the New York Times reveals that President Donald Trump's Department of Justice has moved to aggressively squash an investigation into a Turkish bank after the president was repeatedly lobbied on the issue by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
At the center of the investigation was Halkbank, a state-owned Turkish bank that investigators suspected was illegally funneling money to Iran.
The probe into Halkbank was being led by Geoffrey Berman, the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York who stepped down over the summer after what he described as "unprecedented" pressure from Attorney General Bill Barr.