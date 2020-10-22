Fox News host predicts impeachment for President Biden — right after inauguration

Fox News’ host Greg Gutfeld ranted on Thursday that the day after Vice President Joe Biden is inaugurated that Republicans should impeach him.

Yelling into the camera, Gutfeld ranted that Trump got rid of ISIS and stopped North Korea from setting off nuclear weapons, both of which aren’t true.

“So, now we’re all talking about are “words, words, words’ as opposed to Joe Biden’s deeds,” he continued. “There’s a foreign policy issue we should discuss. He has compromised himself. And to Jesse’s point, once — If he actually wins, impeachment proceedings start the day after inauguration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s right, ” chimed in Jesse Watters.

“And I don’t think the Democrats are gonna mind because they have Kamala Harris,” Gutfeld said.

Gutfeld didn’t specify what Biden will do in office after the inauguration that would be illegal and necessitate an impeachment.

The remarks were reminiscent of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) saying after President Barack Obama was elected that his single most important job was to make Obama a one-term president.

See the video below:

Fox Host says republicans should impeach Biden the day after the inauguration if he wins. pic.twitter.com/6rKNvrmar2 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 22, 2020