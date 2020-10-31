Quantcast
GOP insiders give Pence little chance of ever being president after four years spent defending Trump: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Mike Pence Republican convention (Photo: Screen capture)

On Saturday, writing for The Washington Post, Ben Terris reported that many Republican consultants and insiders believe that Vice President Mike Pence’s presidential ambitions are doomed, for several reasons.

“If you list the top 10 most likely people to have a strong shot at the nomination, maybe Mike Pence makes number nine or 10,” said former Marco Rubio presidential campaign manager Terry Sullivan in the piece. “Maybe.” Former Jeb Bush campaign spokesman Tim Miller agreed, saying, “I could maybe see him becoming the nominee, but president? I just don’t see it.”

The problem for Pence, said some of the GOP sources, is that first of all, it is not clear whether the party will want to keep going in the same direction in 2024 even if President Donald Trump wins re-election — and that even if they do, it is not clear that Pence, a conventional politician with a more soft-spoken style, would be the natural heir of Trump’s confrontational, showman-like brand of politics.

“It’s definitely going to be harder for a career politician to be president going forward,” said MyPillow founder and Trump Minnesota campaign chair Mike Lindell. Former Rubio spokesman Alex Conant had more of the latter concern, saying, “Trump could be our party’s Iraq War. I wonder if four years from now we are nominating someone who had nothing to do with the Trump era.”

“Other names on the tongues of Republicans: Fellow lib-head-exploders Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, all of whom might be a better bet to reignite the Trump base with a similarly high-octane brand of aggrieved politicking,” wrote Terris. “Meanwhile, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina could offer less incendiary versions of Trumpism — perhaps in a more dynamic way than Pence, whose rhetorical style is as vanilla as his hair.”

Making matters worse, said the report, if Trump gets another four years, it’s not even clear Pence can stay in his good graces.

“The president’s hair-trigger thumbs and absolutist ideas about loyalty complicate any attempt to run away from the parts of the Trump administration that become politically inconvenient to Pence,” wrote Terris. “If Pence tries to shirk blame for actions of this administration — the coronavirus response, for example — he may end up on the receiving end of ‘greetings’ from Trump.”

Propagandist Rasmussen goes full wing-nut on its Twitter account

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Rasmussen Reports has stopped pretending.

Known since its origin in 2003 as a conservative market-research firm standing out from the crowd of political pollsters by standing to its right, Rasmussen has dropped the act. Instead it has been embraced without shame the role of unwavering loyal subject to Donald Trump.

Investigative journalism is not required to undercover how Rasmussen has morphed from pollsters to propagandist. One just needs to visit its Twitter account.

There, more than ever before, the verified account for Rasmussen Reports churns out daily dozens of pro-Trump tweets and retweets. On October 30 alone, the site published 45 of them.

WATCH: Texas Trump supporters surround and harass Biden campaign bus headed to Austin rally

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

According to KEYE Austin, a planned rally for Joe Biden in Austin, Texas with several local politicians and candidates was canceled after an incident on Interstate 35, where SUVs and pickup trucks flying Trump flags tailed and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus near New Braunfels as it approached Austin from San Antonio.

According to the report, Democrats deny that the cancelation was specifically due to the road intimidation incident.

"Texas Democrats were hoping to host speakers like Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Wendy Davis and Austin Mayor Steve Adler but the Texas Democrats told us they canceled the event so not to take away attention from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who made three stops in the Lone Star State on Friday in Forth Worth, McAllen and Houston," said the report.

How Donald Trump is undermining the will of the American people

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Bill Finkle will brave COVID-19 and drive around Kansas City all day on November 3 giving free rides to seniors who need a lift to the polls.

Finkle passionately believes both in giving citizens every opportunity to vote and in properly counting every ballot cast.

Yet while ordinary citizens like him risk their very lives to keep democracy running, notorious liar Donald Trump pursues an unprecedented campaign to undermine the will of the people in an attempt to steal a second term.

This article was produced by the Independent Media Institute.

