Massive fire in South San Francisco forces evacuation orders

A four-alarm fire in South San Francisco caused massive evacuations Friday afternoon. The fire was thought to have started in a mobile home in the area. The man who owned the property was found dead.

The fire burned near the iconic “South San Francisco The Industrial City” sign on the mountain visitors and residents regularly see when they enter the area from San Francisco International Airport (SFO). A forced mandatory evacuation was cited for Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Mountain Road, Ridgeview Court, and Viewmont Terrance, according to the South San Francisco Fire Department.

“Safety is our number one priority. Please help us keep everyone safe by keeping your drones away from this incident,” Fire Department Chief Jess Magallanes said.

A temporary evacuation center was set up at MSB Social Hall located at 33 Arroyo Dr. in South San Francisco.

Please do. The hill behind my house is now on fire in south San Francisco #SignHillonFire pic.twitter.com/fSARUjszFe — Ann "Finny" Balboa (@AnnFinnBalboa) October 16, 2020