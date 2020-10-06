Mexico mobilizes military as major hurricane approaches
Mexico announced Tuesday the deployment of thousands of soldiers as an “extremely dangerous” hurricane barreled towards the Yucatan Peninsula, home to some of the country’s top tourist resorts.
Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified in the Caribbean to reach Category 4 status, the second-highest, and was on course to hit southeastern Mexico early on Wednesday, US forecasters said.
“The order has been given to mobilize up to 5,000 troops with all the necessary equipment to protect the population,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters.
The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of around 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.
Delta was expected to be an “extremely dangerous hurricane” when it makes landfall, bringing large and destructive waves and the risk of significant flash flooding, it said.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall and floods to parts of the southeastern United States later this week, it added.
At 1520 GMT, the hurricane was located about 315 miles (510 kilometers) southeast of the holiday island of Cozumel, just off the Yucatan Peninsula.
The region is home to a string of beachside resorts including Cancun, although the number of visitors to the region has plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Delta is the 26th named storm of an unusually active Atlantic hurricane season.
In September, meteorologists were forced to break out the Greek alphabet to name Atlantic storms for only the second time ever, after the 2020 hurricane season blew through their usual list, ending on Tropical Storm Wilfred.
Kayleigh McEnany defends ‘super-spreader event’ despite catching COVID: ‘There’s no way to put a pinpoint on it’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday defended a White House Rose Garden gathering that experts suspect was a "super-spreader event" that infected many with COVID-19.
Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked McEnany about the event, which was held in honor of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
"A lot of people are calling it a super-spreader event," Varney said. "What do you say about that?"
"There's no way to say exactly where this originated," McEnany replied. "Certainly, several of the people who tested positive were at that event but many of these individuals interact with me on a daily basis, certainly when it comes to White House staff. So there's no way to put a pinpoint on it."
Two more Trump military aides test positive for coronavirus
Another military valet who comes in close regular contact with President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus.
NBC News' Peter Alexander reports:
This source says it was specifically a “military valet” who tested positive.
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 6, 2020
And Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs, who broke the news that top Trump aide Hope Hicks has COVID-19, reports a second Trump military aide has also just tested positive:
3 in 4 Americans—including 55 percent of Republicans—want Senate GOP to prioritize COVID-19 relief over ramming through Amy Coney Barrett
In the face of widespread economic suffering and a deadly pandemic, a new poll shows that 3 out of 4 likely American voters want the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate to prioritize passing a comprehensive Covid-19 relief package over ramming through President Donald Trump's right-wing nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Of the 928 registered voters who responded to the online Hill-HarrisX survey between September 30 and October 1—prior to the news of a White House outbreak in which Trump himself had contracted the coronavirus—74% said the Senate should pass a new economic relief bill, while only 26% said lawmakers should take on the Supreme Court confirmation process.