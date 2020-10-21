Neurologist: Trump’s ‘forward-leaning posture’ and ‘body tics’ are cause for serious concern: report
A professor of Neurology at George Washington University says he believes there may be legitimate concerns over President Donald J. Trump’s “forward-listing posture” that goes beyond the comical memes and gif responses normally shared on social media.
“I know something about political figures and observable signs of illness from afar,” Richard E. Cytowic M.D. wrote in Psychology Today. “… The American public deserves an accurate account of our president’s health.”
“While most frequently observed in Parkinson’s Disease, the bent posture so evident in Trump may also be seen in Alzheimer’s Dementia, movement disorders of the basal ganglia, and as the side effect of certain medications,” Cytowic continued. “Also noted are the sudden, jerking movements of Trump’s right arm. Since they occur only on one side, the prefix “hemi” is applied, while “ballistic” means sudden or flinging in the manner of a projectile. Trump’s hemiballistic arm movements are evident in news clips from Memorial Day (also here via C-Span) at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as are his uncontrolled swaying and forward tilt. He is seen to grab his wayward arm with the left one in an effort to keep it under control.”
While Trump “aced” a 10-minute mental status screening in August, Cytowic said “the test is one an average adult should easily pass. To a neurologist, his way of walking, posture, and jerky movements are concerning and in want of explanation.”
Why did Trump have a secretive, midnight run to Walter Reed Medical Center? It’s time we talk about it. #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/c8g97n61s5
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 16, 2020
According to Cytowic, “It is true that individuals who have balance and gait issues similar to those observed in Trump can have degenerative brain disease in the frontal lobes, such as fronto-temporal dementia or Pick’s Disease. Other possibilities are normal pressure hydrocephalus, sensory ataxia, peripheral neuropathy, small lacunar strokes in the basal ganglia, supranuclear palsy, the effects of too many medications, and Parkinson’s Disease, which can begin on one side and also show early cognitive impairment.”
Regardless, “The president is a public figure whose judgment we must trust,” Cytowic said. “The American public is entitled to know about his neurological health given the enormous responsibilities placed on our Commander in Chief.”
2020 Election
Kristen Welker, moderator tasked with bringing order to final debate
NBC News journalist Kristen Welker has the difficult task of moderating Thursday's final TV debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden following a chaotic first head-to-head between the presidential candidates.
The 44-year-old will be looking to bring order to the showdown in Nashville, Tennessee, after Fox News anchor Chris Wallace was criticized for presiding over a hard-to-watch bickering fest between the septuagenarians last time out.
Welker, NBC's White House correspondent since 2011, is already under pressure from President Trump and his entourage, who claim she's left-wing, an allegation they regularly throw at mainstream media figures.
2020 Election
Neurologist: Trump’s ‘forward-leaning posture’ and ‘body tics’ are cause for serious concern: report
A professor of Neurology at George Washington University says he believes there may be legitimate concerns over President Donald J. Trump's "forward-listing posture" that goes beyond the comical memes and gif responses normally shared on social media.
"I know something about political figures and observable signs of illness from afar," Richard E. Cytowic M.D. wrote in Psychology Today. "... The American public deserves an accurate account of our president’s health."
2020 Election
‘Don’t you dare!’ CNN’s Brian Stelter gets into shouting match with conservative over Hunter Biden story
CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter and Washington Examiner correspondent Susan Ferrechio tangled on BBC radio on Wednesday during a discussion about how conservative media have hyped a political attack on Joe Biden's son.
During a panel discussion that included the corruption allegations against Biden and his son, Ferrechio complained that most mainstream media outlets have not publicized the report, which was first published by the New York Post.
"The bottom line is it deserves scrutiny by all media outlets," Ferrechio said. "And if they pick and choose this and decide it's not worth their time, I think that's showing real bias."