Pelosi slams Trump for using ‘fear tactics’ at Michigan campaign rally
President Trump is using “fear tactics” to rile up his base, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday.“The president has to realize that the words of the president of the United States weigh a ton,” she said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And, in our political dialogue, to inject fear tactics into it, especially a woman governor and her family, is so irresponsible.”Pelosi was discussing Trump’s Saturday rally in Michigan in which he urged attendees to get Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to “open up the state,” prompting chants of “Lock her up!”“In all fairness to people who listen to him, pe…
‘I need him home’: Families hit by Muslim ban speak out ahead of vote
Pamela and Afshin Raghebi will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this December -- but whether it's a joyful occasion or one marred by the pain of their ongoing forced separation depends on the outcome of the November 3 election.
"I need him home," Pamela tearfully told AFP, two years after her husband left the US to complete a routine legal process to finalize his permanent residency, but was prevented from returning because of the "Muslim ban."
In June 2018, the Supreme Court upheld Donald Trump's third travel ban, which focuses its most restrictive measures on citizens of five Muslim-majority countries -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen -- as well as North Korea and Venezuela.
Deep in ‘Trump Country,’ Alabamans hope he’ll win 90 percent or more
A solemn prayer rings out in a wood-paneled courtroom in Winston County, where Donald Trump won a resounding 90 percent of the vote in 2016.
Republicans in this conservative bastion in northern Alabama say they hope God will allow the president -- a man so unlike them in so many ways -- to do even better this time.
Their prayer finished, they turn in unison to the flag hanging at the room's entrance to recite the traditional Pledge of Allegiance, voices full, hands on hearts.
It is the last meeting of the local Republican Party before the November 3 election, and it includes an a-cappella rendition of "God Bless the USA," a rousing country anthem that has become a staple of Trump rallies.
A practicing Catholic, Biden hopes to peel believers away from Trump
A rosary around his wrist, Joe Biden often speaks of the great comfort his Catholic faith has brought him in overcoming the tragedies that have deeply marked his life.
When Americans vote on November 3, the Democratic presidential candidate hopes he will have persuaded enough of his fellow Catholics to back him; a majority of them supported Donald Trump in 2016.
Every Sunday, or nearly so, the former vice president attends Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, a small, quaint church in an affluent suburb of Wilmington, Delaware.
It is there, in the church's vast and verdant cemetery, that lie the graves of his parents; his son Beau, who died of cancer in 2015; and of his first wife Neilia and their daughter Naomi, who were killed in a 1972 traffic accident as Neilia drove her three children to buy a Christmas tree. Beau and his brother Hunter survived the crash.