REVEALED: Feds investigating whether questionable Hunter Biden story was planted by foreign intelligence
On Thursday, NBC News reported that federal officials have opened an investigation into the origin of the New York Post report from earlier in the week making allegations about Joe Biden’s son and Ukraine.
“Federal investigators are examining whether the emails allegedly describing activities by Joe Biden and his son Hunter and found on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop are linked to a foreign intelligence operation, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News,” reported Ken Dilanian. “The Post, a conservative tabloid, has published a series of stories based on emails the newspaper said it obtained from President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani. The first story highlighted what it called a ‘smoking gun email’ that suggested a meeting between Vice President Biden and a representative of a Ukrainian company that once paid Hunter Biden. The Biden campaign says there is no evidence the meeting happened, and the story was greeted with widespread skepticism.”
The Post story has been criticized for several red flags, including the lack of verification the emails are authentic, questions about how the Post obtained them, and why the repair shop owner transferred the information to Giuliani. Facebook and Twitter have both restricted the article from being shared in order to limit the spread of potential fake news.
The Biden campaign has vehemently denied any such meeting between Biden and Ukrainian executives ever took place, and campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said, “The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story. They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani — whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported — claimed to have such materials.”
Maddow explains why Trump’s NBC town hall backfired on him: He got ‘run over’
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Thursday recapped President Donald Trump's NBC News town hall meeting with host Savannah Guthrie.
Maddow noted the event, "was a strange replacement for what was otherwise supposed to be the second presidential debate of this general election season. Again, the reason we got here is because President Trump dropped out of the second debate."
The host noted the health revelations inadvertently made by Trump, his refusal to say if he had been test for COVID-19 as he promised to do before the first debate, Trump's views on herd immunity and his admission that he probably owes overseas sources money.
Biden tells LGBTQ Americans he agrees ‘there’s great reason to be concerned’ with Amy Coney Barrett on SCOTUS
Former Vice President Joe Biden is warning LGBTQ Americans "there's reason to be concerned" about Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her likely installation onto the U.S. Supreme Court. He added that he too is worried.
Biden went on to say with Barrett on the Supreme Court LGBTQ rights and access to healthcare are in danger.
A former constitutional law professor for two decades Biden added he felt Barrett did not explain her judicial philosophy regarding enumerated rights.
LGBTQ people got a rare mention at Biden's town hall after being ignored for years at presidential debates.
Watch Trump’s unhinged meltdown when asked about his white supremacist supporters at town hall
President Donald Trump lashed out at NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie during NBC's town hall meeting on Wednesday.
Trump complained about being asked whether he would denounce the white supremacists who support his campaign.
"You always do this," Trump complained.
"You didn't ask Joe Biden whether he denounces Antifa," Trump said of the antifascists who oppose his white supremacist supporters.
Trump went on to claim he was unfamiliar with the QAnon conspiracy theory being pushed by his supporters.
"I know nothing about QAnon," Trump claimed.
Trump attended the town hall after refusing to participate in the second presidential debate.