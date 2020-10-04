Senate hopeful Cal Cunningham sorry for sexy texts to strategist
Cal Cunningham, the North Carolina attorney hoping to upend incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis on Election Day, has apologized for sending racy texts to a female strategist.“Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now,” read one of Cunningham’s provocative messages to Arlene Guzman Todd, which was obtained by National File.The steamy banter appeared to be reciprocal with Todd texting, “I have flexibility this month — done with school, training, big (proposal requests), etc. So the only thing I want on my to-do list is you.”Todd has not commented on the incident, as of late Saturda…
2020 Election
Trump is ‘infuriated’ his chief of staff told the press his health was ‘very concerning’: NYT
President Donald J. Trump is reportedly furious at White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows following his less-than-stellar address to the nation about his boss' health. The difference of opinion occurred minutes after the president's team of doctors gave a rosy interpretation of their patient's road to recovery. The conflicting information was public fodder for the remainder of the day Saturday with numerous television news channels digging in an attempt at reaching some sort of reality.
“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” Meadows told reporters, asking not to be mentioned by name. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham dodges term limits question — but reminds debate audience they can vote him out of office
Embattled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) struggled to defend his record during a Saturday evening debate.
Graham is facing a tough re-election battle from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who took the incumbent to task for hypocrisy in pushing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Graham was asked what he would tell supporters of term limits and how long he thought senator should serve.
"Well, I’ll leave that up to the voters," said Graham, who has served in the Senate since 2003.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham taken to task in South Carolina debate: ‘Senator, how good is your word?’
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison Saturday for the first of three debates in Columbia, S.C. where he was publicly challenged to defend his own word.
Speaking on the subject of confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, Harrison pushed Graham to defend himself to the American people.
"Your promise in 2016 was no judicial nominees should be considered for approval or what have you in the last year of the election," Harrison said. "Senator, how good is your word?"