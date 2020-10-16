Steve Mnuchin is leaving the country as he continues to fail at reaching stimulus agreement with Pelosi

As negotiations chug along at a glacial pace for a COVID-19 stimulus relief bill, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that Secretary Steve Mnuchin is traveling overseas.

Mnuchin is expected to travel to Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates from Oct. 17 through Oct. 20. Negotiations are expected to resume upon his return to the U.S. Sunday.

“The secretary said yesterday that they were willing to accept our language on the testing, but they had some changes. So we’re still waiting to see what the changes are, because as you know, the devil and the angels are in the detail,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday in an interview with MSNBC.

“As soon as I get it, which I haven’t gotten yet, then we will talk about it, probably on Sunday,” she added.

The two have scheduled a telephone call on Saturday evening.