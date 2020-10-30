Stocks suffered worst week — and worse month — since March as election approaches

President Donald Trump has regularly bragged about the stock markets as he campaigns for re-election.

Although a poor barometer for the economy due to the lack of stock ownership, Trump has relied upon it as a stand-in for the overall health of the economy.

But as the election approaches, the numbers are not looking good for him.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined Friday, closing out its worst week and month since March in the final lap of the presidential race,” The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. “Volatility reigned in the week before the Nov. 3 contest. Investors have been spooked by a record high in coronavirus infections in the U.S., fresh lockdowns in Europe that threaten economic growth and a mixed bag of earnings report from big technology companies.”

“All three indexes suffered losses of more than 2% for October, their second consecutive month of declines. After a remarkable run since late March, stocks peaked in early September–only to tumble on worries the market had run too far, too fast,” the newspaper noted. “The prospect of a contested election continues to cast a shadow over the market, adding to the uncertainty over what the rest of the year will bring.”

